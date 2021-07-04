The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Cierra Marlene Young, 27, of Toledo, OH. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Josheph Goodemote, 32, of Gray Fox Lane, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, petty theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Andrea Judith Burns, 49, 29500 block of Shell Creek Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: petty theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Nichole Lynn Wenzel, 36, 1000 block of Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.

Dustin Lee Raffled, 33, 2600 block of Coldwater Lane, North Port. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

Matthew Vincent Southwell, 38, 2600 block of Oracle Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: carrying a concealed weapon unlicensed firearm. Bond: none.

Christian Romero-Camacho, 25, of Gainesville, FL. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

Kimberly Cox, 33, of Fort Myers. Charges: resisting officer without violence and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.

Ashley Elena Robsham, 31, of Fort Myers. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Armand Matthew Duval, 37, of Fort Ann, New York. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Shari Edwards, 61, 2000 block of Winchester Ave., Englewood. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Michael Everett Burchard, 48, 300 block of Center Road, Venice. Charges: DUI with person under the age of 18 in the vehicle and three counts of DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: $1,620.

Wendy Leigh Collier-Phillips, 46, 3200 block of Nocturne Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.

John Louis Mingo, 76, 1900 block of Mossy Oak Drive, North Port. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.


Juan Pablo Rosasmarin, 45, 200 block of Santurce Ave., North Port. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.

The Florida Highway Patrol of Venice reported the following arrest:

Jonathan Bryce Risser, 37, 3200 block of Ashton Road, Sarasota. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, driving while license suspended or revoked, and attached a registration not assigned to the vehicle. Bond: $1,740.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Joseph Gray Sutton, 53, address unknown. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Calvin Maurice Brown, 37, 13600 block of S.E. Highway 70, Arcadia. Charges: eight counts of possession of photographs of sexual performance by a child. Bond: $12,000.

Roberto Colunga, 54, 2700 block of S.E. Highway 17, Arcadia. Charges: driving with license suspended or revoked DUI. Bond: $1,620.

Michael David Farabee, 54, 100 block of Ridgewood Drive, Arcadia. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $3,000.

Ronald Eugene Grizzard II, 31, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: $6,000.

Randy Michael Johnson, 35, 4700 block of Masters Ave., Arcadia. Charges: battery on person 65 years of age or older, battery by touch or strike and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $1,500.

Calvin Leon Jones, 34, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,000.

Joseph Alan Pelham, Jr., 22, 4800 block of S.W. Provau Ave., Nocatee. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended or revoked, and seven counts of failure to appear. Bond: none.

Trevor Allen Spiller, 22, 200 block of N. Robert Ave., Arcadia. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.

Laurie Lynn Taylor, 43, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $120.

—Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

