The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Cierra Marlene Young, 27, of Toledo, OH. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Josheph Goodemote, 32, of Gray Fox Lane, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, petty theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Andrea Judith Burns, 49, 29500 block of Shell Creek Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: petty theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Nichole Lynn Wenzel, 36, 1000 block of Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.
Dustin Lee Raffled, 33, 2600 block of Coldwater Lane, North Port. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Matthew Vincent Southwell, 38, 2600 block of Oracle Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: carrying a concealed weapon unlicensed firearm. Bond: none.
Christian Romero-Camacho, 25, of Gainesville, FL. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Kimberly Cox, 33, of Fort Myers. Charges: resisting officer without violence and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
Ashley Elena Robsham, 31, of Fort Myers. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Armand Matthew Duval, 37, of Fort Ann, New York. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Shari Edwards, 61, 2000 block of Winchester Ave., Englewood. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Michael Everett Burchard, 48, 300 block of Center Road, Venice. Charges: DUI with person under the age of 18 in the vehicle and three counts of DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: $1,620.
Wendy Leigh Collier-Phillips, 46, 3200 block of Nocturne Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.
John Louis Mingo, 76, 1900 block of Mossy Oak Drive, North Port. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.
Juan Pablo Rosasmarin, 45, 200 block of Santurce Ave., North Port. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol of Venice reported the following arrest:
Jonathan Bryce Risser, 37, 3200 block of Ashton Road, Sarasota. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, driving while license suspended or revoked, and attached a registration not assigned to the vehicle. Bond: $1,740.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Joseph Gray Sutton, 53, address unknown. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Calvin Maurice Brown, 37, 13600 block of S.E. Highway 70, Arcadia. Charges: eight counts of possession of photographs of sexual performance by a child. Bond: $12,000.
Roberto Colunga, 54, 2700 block of S.E. Highway 17, Arcadia. Charges: driving with license suspended or revoked DUI. Bond: $1,620.
Michael David Farabee, 54, 100 block of Ridgewood Drive, Arcadia. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $3,000.
Ronald Eugene Grizzard II, 31, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: $6,000.
Randy Michael Johnson, 35, 4700 block of Masters Ave., Arcadia. Charges: battery on person 65 years of age or older, battery by touch or strike and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $1,500.
Calvin Leon Jones, 34, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,000.
Joseph Alan Pelham, Jr., 22, 4800 block of S.W. Provau Ave., Nocatee. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended or revoked, and seven counts of failure to appear. Bond: none.
Trevor Allen Spiller, 22, 200 block of N. Robert Ave., Arcadia. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
Laurie Lynn Taylor, 43, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $120.
—Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.