The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Alexiss Alexandrea Wilson, 26, 1200 block of Panama Drive, Sarasota. Charges: knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license and false identification given to law enforcement officer. Bond: $2,000.
David Brian Gallo, 58, 2700 block of Seydell St., Sarasota. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Cyrene Margaret Clark, 24, 700 block of Solona Loop, Punta Gorda. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
Justin Thomas Peacock, 22, 3000 block of Key Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting officer without violence, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and using a firearm while committing a felony. Bond: $19,000.
Zachary Joseph Leone, 24, 17000 block of Doyle Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: breach of peace disorderly conduct. Bond: $1,000.
Dustin Charles Winward, 31, 300 block of Aurora Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving with a revoked license, habitual offender. Bond: $5,000.
Matthew Scott Barber, 34, 5100 block of Escalante Drive, North Port. Charge: trespass, failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $1,000.
Lisa M. Persico, 54, 7200 block of Reymoor Drive, North Fort Myers. Charge: DUI. Bond: $3,000.
Jenine Marie Brodeur, 29, 10500 block of Pendelton Ave., Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
Coty Joseph Bonilla, 35, 1000 block of Elaine St., Venice. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
Kevin Paul Boroczky, 27, 22100 block of Gatewood Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike, burglary with assault or battery, commit domestic battery by strangulation and battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $51,000.
Danielle Marie Cook, 34, 18400 block of Monet Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of probation, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, tamper with or fabricate physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $17,000.
Johntrevian D'Vonte Minniefield, 26, 20700 block of Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. Charges: two counts of out of county warrant. Bond: none.
William Charles McGuigan, 42, 3200 block of Cindy Lane, Englewood. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $3,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Louie Jesus Delmoral, 57, 200 block of S. Verona St., Nokomis. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $2,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Sami Abderrahmane Messai, 24, of Avon, OH. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
Dylan Mills Shane, 20, 4300 block of Badosa Road, North Port. Charges: sexual assault by a person 18 years or older on a victim under 18 years of age but older than 12, no physical force violation; cruelty to a child, transmit information harmful to minors; use of a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony. Bond: $78,000.
Shaquille Tyquan Williams, 26, 4200 block of Selena Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: flee, elude law enforcement officer with lights, siren active; driving with a suspended or revoked license, third subsequent violation and reckless driving. Bond: $3,120.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Robert Aaron Miller, 43, 600 block of N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Charge: driving while license was suspended or revoked. Bond: $120.
Morgan Amanda Tilson, 24, of unknown address. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Amanda Lee Brewer, 25, 200 block of Providence St., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and introduction of contraband into a detention facility. Bond: $1,500.
Vernice Frederick, Jr., 43, 1100 block of S.W. Golden Ave., Arcadia. Charges: trafficking phenethylamines, possession of cocaine, resisting officer without violence, possession of marijuana, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and battery on officer, firefighter, EMT, etc. Bond: $86,500.
Jack Joseph Gillis, 48, 1300 block of S.E. 2nd Ave., Arcadia. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: $500.
James Allen Jenkins, 27, 1800 block of S.W. 1st Ave., Arcadia. Charges: fraud, utter false bank bill note or check draft; fraud, swindle to obtain property under $20,000; and grand theft of less than $5,000. Bond: $4,500.
Chad Louis Kurtz, 48, 2900 block of N.E. Tilstra Ave., Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
− Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
