The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Iron Gray, 35, 300 block of Hillview Road, Venice. Charges: resisting arrest with violence, battery by intentional touch or strike and out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Kerriann Elizabeth Jacobs, 32, 900 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Crystal Simone Wladyka, 35, 400 block of San Marie Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: violation of probation or community control and failure to appear on a felony. Bond: none.
Valencia Mariaelena Novas, 26, 2500 block of Lychee Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Branden Lane Gill, 37, homeless. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Beverly Marie Beckman, 42, 11100 block of Grapefruit Lane, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Anthony William Swain, 27, 23100 block of Avacado Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Austin Robert Young, 44, 2500 block of Pebble Creek Place, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $3,000.
Kellny Hennigan, 53, 4000 block of Beaver Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,000.
Richard Gore, 21, address withheld. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Holly Ann King, 49, 18600 block of Ashcroft Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting an officer with violence and battery on a person age 65 and older. Bond: none.
Kaden Sigrid Frost, 21, Naples. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,500.
Jose Fuentes Olvera, 28, address withheld. Charges: operate a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Jesse Rey Solomon, 22, 11000 block of Pendleton Ave., Englewood. Charges: fail to register motor vehicle, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, and fleeing or attempting to elude. Bond: $11,000.
Denise Stevens, 48, address withheld. Charges: battery on a person 65 or older. Bond: none.
Geraldine Hellen Farrell, 59, 6700 block of Greenview Lane, Englewood. Charge: burglary of a dwelling, structure or conveyance while armed. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Blake Allen Braxdale, 27, 400 block of Granada Blvd., North Port. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill (domestic) and battery: touch or strike (domestic). Bond: $25,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Qwyne Charles Everett Jenkins, 28, 1000 block of Ohana Way, North Port. Charge: battery: touch or strike (domestic). Bond: $15,000.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
Bianca Alexandra Alcime, 26, 3200 block of Terita Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
