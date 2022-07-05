The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Alec C. Bannan Matos, 27, first block of Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Dennis Elwood Fair, 82, 300 block of Marlin Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: using a firearm while under the influence and four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $12,500.
Steven Barry Richerson Sr., 46, 25400 block of Rancagua Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
Rebecca Lynn Callahan, 24, 33100 block of Oilwell Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: sale of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of synthetic narcotic, two counts of possession of opium or derived narcotic, and three counts each of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
James William-Edward Hildreth, 47, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon and failure to register as a convicted felon. Bond: $16,000.
Jason Cory Fleck, 47, 1200 block of Armsdale Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.
James Leonard Sanford, 34, 23000 block of Peru Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $404.
Rebecca Vivian Sniffen, 29, 1400 block of Fort Myers Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
Frieda Carole Wright, 52, 3200 block of Terita Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
Timothy Allen Ryan, 60, 3200 block of Terita Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.
Donald Thomas Dziobczynski, 53, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Victoria Marie Long, 29, 20000 block of Sancraft Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Kristina Michelle Seybold, 26, 3400 block of Catskill Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $12,500.
Manuel Jesus Inoa, 57, address withheld. Charge: felony battery. Bond: none.
Travis E. Snowden, 29, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Scott Allen Gould, 67, 200 block of Beeny Road SE, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
William Whalen, 60, 35700 block of Washington Loop Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI and DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: $3,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Jeffrey Scott Declercq, 32, 5000 block of Ibson Lane, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Walter Lewis Hill Jr., 50, 6200 block of Otis Road, North Port. Charge: DUI with blood alcohol content of 0.15 percent or greater. Bond: $120.
Jeffrey Wayne LaPerriere, 31, 2800 block of Bay City Terrace, North Port. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Kenneth J. Sindelar, 47, 2600 block of Titania Road, Englewood. Charge: criminal mischief. Bond: $1,500.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Roberto Martinez Molina, 40, 1500 block of South Price Street, Arcadia. Charges: operating motor vehicle without valid license and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $240.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.