The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Alec C. Bannan Matos, 27, first block of Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Dennis Elwood Fair, 82, 300 block of Marlin Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: using a firearm while under the influence and four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $12,500.

Steven Barry Richerson Sr., 46, 25400 block of Rancagua Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony failure to appear. Bond: none.

Rebecca Lynn Callahan, 24, 33100 block of Oilwell Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: sale of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of synthetic narcotic, two counts of possession of opium or derived narcotic, and three counts each of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

James William-Edward Hildreth, 47, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon and failure to register as a convicted felon. Bond: $16,000.

Jason Cory Fleck, 47, 1200 block of Armsdale Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.

James Leonard Sanford, 34, 23000 block of Peru Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $404.

Rebecca Vivian Sniffen, 29, 1400 block of Fort Myers Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.

Frieda Carole Wright, 52, 3200 block of Terita Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.

Timothy Allen Ryan, 60, 3200 block of Terita Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.

Donald Thomas Dziobczynski, 53, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Victoria Marie Long, 29, 20000 block of Sancraft Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Kristina Michelle Seybold, 26, 3400 block of Catskill Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $12,500.


Manuel Jesus Inoa, 57, address withheld. Charge: felony battery. Bond: none.

Travis E. Snowden, 29, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Scott Allen Gould, 67, 200 block of Beeny Road SE, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

William Whalen, 60, 35700 block of Washington Loop Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI and DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: $3,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Jeffrey Scott Declercq, 32, 5000 block of Ibson Lane, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Walter Lewis Hill Jr., 50, 6200 block of Otis Road, North Port. Charge: DUI with blood alcohol content of 0.15 percent or greater. Bond: $120.

Jeffrey Wayne LaPerriere, 31, 2800 block of Bay City Terrace, North Port. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

Kenneth J. Sindelar, 47, 2600 block of Titania Road, Englewood. Charge: criminal mischief. Bond: $1,500.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

Roberto Martinez Molina, 40, 1500 block of South Price Street, Arcadia. Charges: operating motor vehicle without valid license and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $240.

—Compiled by Frank DiFiore

