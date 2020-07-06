The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Patrick Lynn Burdette, 51, of Roanoke, Virginia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Theresa Mae Green, 54, 28200 block of S. Twin Lakes Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
William Daniel Smith, 43, 100 block of Palmetto Circle N.E., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI with damage to property. Bond: none.
Brea Elizabeth Swanson, 25, 5600 block of Duncan Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $5,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Allen Victor Johnson, 35, 100 block of Clemson Road, Venice. Charges: possession controlled substance (heroin) and possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
Kayla Christine Richardson, 29, 700 block of Yale Avenue, Englewood. Charges: outstanding warrant (Manatee County). Bond: $1,500.
Jaymes Anthony Jordan, 30, 8000 block of Cristobal Avenue, North Port. Charges: petty theft (under $300). Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Marc Stefan Chase, 22, 6100 block of Hoffman Street, North Port. Charges: trespassing and possession of drug equipment. Bond: $1,000.
Nicholas Vincent Blackburn, 30, 2400 block of Shalimar Terrace, North Port. Charges: outstanding warrant (Orange County, Florida) Bond: $250.
