The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Enoc Salomon Salinas Orellana-Salinas, 36, of Tampa. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond:$1,000.
Weller Theodore Culver III, 40, of Schenectady, NY. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $3,000.
James Eugene Whidden, 53, 12300 block of Green Golf Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a firearm, weapon or ammunition by a Florida convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,500.
Tabitha Shanelle Irene Bass, 36, 3500 block of Adeline St., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,000.
Bradley S. Hopkins, 58, 20400 block of Stardust Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to DUI testing. Bond: $5,000.
Wesley Conrad Culver, 37, 2300 block of Granadeer St., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: none.
Jason Nicholas Ortiz, 30, 1000 block of Ohana Way, North Port. Charges: DUI with damage to property or person of another; DUI, third offense within 10 years, corruption by threat against public servant, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $70,000.
John Paul Orosz, 45, 3900 block of N. Chamberlain Blvd., North Port. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $5,000.
Stephanie Michelle Brown, 43, 1200 block of McCrory St., North Port. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Ederlin Najar Calderon, 28, of Miami. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Jonathon Scott Dodge, 37, 7300 block of Mamouth St., Englewood. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Andrew Scott Harvey, 40, 4700 block of Bayano St., North Port. Charge: criminal mischief with damage to property. Bond: $1,000.
Viktor Aganasyevich Revega, 30, 3700 block of Roderigo Ave., North Port. Charges: unarmed burglary of an occupied dwelling, criminal mischief with property damage, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $8,500.
Brooke Cherie Sizemore, 40, 7900 block of Jeffrey Ave., North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
Jason K. Hollada, 35, 12400 block of Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Charges: arrest on two out of county warrants. Bond: $75,000.
