The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Freddie Llewellyn Torres, 34, of Tyler, Texas. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $500.

Yosbel Gonzalez, 31, of Sarasota. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and loitering or prowling. Bond: $8,000.

John Kent Donnally Jr., 59, 5300 block of Swaying Palm Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license revoked. Bond: $3,500.

Brittany Marie Cross, 30, 25100 block of Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and sale of methamphetamine. Bond: $22,500.

Robin Lynn Palermo, 47, 1400 block of Kenesaw Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.

Richard Joseph Mroz, 78, 6400 block of Klaus Court, Port Charlotte. Charge: willfully abusing a child without great bodily harm. Bond: none.

Juan Gutierrez, 44, 100 block of Godrey Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary and grand theft. Bond: $10,000.

Logan K. Lazarcheck, 18, 19300 block of Abhenry Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.

George Manning, 39, address withheld. Charge: simple assault. Bond: $5,000.

Damien Phillip Traniello, 25, address withheld. Charges: battery and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Eri Obed Salas Morales, 31, Ellenton, Florida. Charge: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $6,500.

Tyler Paul Dubois, 24, of Cape Coral. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.

Tammy Ann Diehl, 44, unknown address. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:

Norvell Johnson III, 26, 300 block of Hargraves Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:


Aiden Marshall Black, 18, 4000 block of Heaton Terrace, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Felipe Cardona-Ortiz, 42, of Bradenton. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.

Raynel Louis Ervan, 62, 2400 block of Roxbury Circle, North Port. Charges: DUI and driving while license revoked. Bond: $2,000.

Richard Michael Miller, 38, 6300 block of Safford Terrace, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Humberto Dominick Espino, 23, 5000 block of Bliffert Street, North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $15,000.

Shama Fatima Sayed, 24, 1000 block of Venture Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $20,000.

Kenneth J. Sindelar, 47, 2600 block of Tatania Road, Englewood. Charges: assault by person detained in jail or prison, aggravated battery by person detained in jail or prison, and criminal mischief. Bond: $29,000.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

Bernabe Gallardo-Orozco, 38, 1400 block of SE Peach Drive, Arcadia. Charges: presenting false ID to law enforcement and operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $620.

Raymond Wayne Lanier, 56, 100 block of Bridle Path, Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $820.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

David Dion Foster, 43, 100 block of Watson Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cocaine, two counts of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, and four counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $11,000.

Thomas William Garner II, 37, of Bradenton. Charges: failure to register as a sex offender and failure to report name or residence change as a sex offender. Bond: none.

Nicole Lee Watson, 39, of Stuart, Florida. Charge: DUI with blood-alcohol content of 0.15% or higher. Bond: $120.

—Compiled by Frank DiFiore

