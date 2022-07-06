The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Freddie Llewellyn Torres, 34, of Tyler, Texas. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $500.
Yosbel Gonzalez, 31, of Sarasota. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and loitering or prowling. Bond: $8,000.
John Kent Donnally Jr., 59, 5300 block of Swaying Palm Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license revoked. Bond: $3,500.
Brittany Marie Cross, 30, 25100 block of Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and sale of methamphetamine. Bond: $22,500.
Robin Lynn Palermo, 47, 1400 block of Kenesaw Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
Richard Joseph Mroz, 78, 6400 block of Klaus Court, Port Charlotte. Charge: willfully abusing a child without great bodily harm. Bond: none.
Juan Gutierrez, 44, 100 block of Godrey Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary and grand theft. Bond: $10,000.
Logan K. Lazarcheck, 18, 19300 block of Abhenry Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.
George Manning, 39, address withheld. Charge: simple assault. Bond: $5,000.
Damien Phillip Traniello, 25, address withheld. Charges: battery and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Eri Obed Salas Morales, 31, Ellenton, Florida. Charge: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $6,500.
Tyler Paul Dubois, 24, of Cape Coral. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
Tammy Ann Diehl, 44, unknown address. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
Norvell Johnson III, 26, 300 block of Hargraves Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Aiden Marshall Black, 18, 4000 block of Heaton Terrace, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Felipe Cardona-Ortiz, 42, of Bradenton. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
Raynel Louis Ervan, 62, 2400 block of Roxbury Circle, North Port. Charges: DUI and driving while license revoked. Bond: $2,000.
Richard Michael Miller, 38, 6300 block of Safford Terrace, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Humberto Dominick Espino, 23, 5000 block of Bliffert Street, North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $15,000.
Shama Fatima Sayed, 24, 1000 block of Venture Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $20,000.
Kenneth J. Sindelar, 47, 2600 block of Tatania Road, Englewood. Charges: assault by person detained in jail or prison, aggravated battery by person detained in jail or prison, and criminal mischief. Bond: $29,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Bernabe Gallardo-Orozco, 38, 1400 block of SE Peach Drive, Arcadia. Charges: presenting false ID to law enforcement and operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $620.
Raymond Wayne Lanier, 56, 100 block of Bridle Path, Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $820.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
David Dion Foster, 43, 100 block of Watson Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cocaine, two counts of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, and four counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $11,000.
Thomas William Garner II, 37, of Bradenton. Charges: failure to register as a sex offender and failure to report name or residence change as a sex offender. Bond: none.
Nicole Lee Watson, 39, of Stuart, Florida. Charge: DUI with blood-alcohol content of 0.15% or higher. Bond: $120.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.