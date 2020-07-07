The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Cory Wesley Bennett, 27, 29200 block of Snook Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

John Wayne Ohle, 40, 15400 block of Lime Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: out-of-county warrant and two counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $10,000.

Shaderiona Ketavia Wallace, 24, 2800 block of Magdalena Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: grand theft of property between $100 and $300 from dwelling, dealing in stolen property and off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $13,500.

Ian Freemont Crimi, 44, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $3,000.

William Edward Woodbury, Jr., 31, 1300 block of Willmette St., Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting an officer without violence, grand theft of motor vehicle and driving with a suspended license, second offense. Bond: $12,000.

Scott Edward Miller, Sr., 53, 1300 block of Yorkshire St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.

Kacee Lynne Henderson, 39, 400 block of Dunn Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting officer without violence, willful attempt to defraud urine drug test and violation of probation. Bond: $8,500.

Sabrina Gonzalez, 18, Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $6,000.

Michael Paul Wojtaszek, 40, Clearwater. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to testing. Bond: $3,000.

Angela Dawn Welborn, 43, 500 block of Dalton Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of harmful new legend drug without a prescription, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $9,000.

Denise Marie Compagna, 29, 5200 block of Cannon St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $5,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

Joseph Aaron Valderama, 24, 1000 block of Porpoise Road, Venice. Charges: DUI and three counts of DUI damage to property or another person. Bond: $1,620.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Vincent Jeanne Barbera, 67, 2600 block of Shabonee Lane, North Port. Charge: retail theft of more than $750 coordinate others. Bond: $1,500.

Troy Jeffrey Moran, 34, 2500 block of Strawberry Terrace, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik and Daniel Sutphin

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

