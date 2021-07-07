The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
John David McClure, 59, 100 block of Kings Drive, Rotonda West. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
Barry Douglas Thomas, 55, 200 block of W. Ann St., Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI, refusal to submit to DUI testing and driving while license suspended. Bond: $17,500.
Ligia Elena Bonilla Santiago, 35, 1600 block of Yellow Pine Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI. Bond: $1,500.
Robert Howell Richardson, 45, 21900 block of Buxton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: leave the scene of a crime involving property damage. Bond: $2,500.
Christopher Shawn Grant, 39, 100 block of Salem Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle, six counts of off-bound/forfeiture/revocations, resisting officer without violence, driving while license suspended or revoked, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Jason Dean White, 45, 22100 block of Montrose Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
Gregory Michael Beaudoin, 49, 4200 block of Danbury Terrace, North Port. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $9,500.
Jacob Michael Harrison, 35, 1400 block of Edmonson Road, Nokomis. Charges: three counts of possession of controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of probation, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
Zachary Thomas Vanderwarker, 29, of Melbourne, Florida. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $5,000.
Anthony Kenneth Coyne, 23, of Linkster, Michigan. Charges: criminal mischief, battery, and tampering with a witness in a third-degree felony proceeding. Bond: $6,500.
Lori Lynn Andelin, 56, 1900 block of Mississippi Ave., Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Christopher Thomas Brady, 34, 1300 block of Holiday Drive, Englewood. Charge: DUI with person under the age of 18 in the vehicle. Bond: $1,000.
Shelby Anne Beland, 25, 800 block of Liberty St., Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
Douglica Williams, 25, of Belle Glade, Florida. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $9,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Marissa Brook Beerbower, 26, 1100 block of Nackman Road, North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
John Censullo, Jr., 37, 300 block of Base Ave., Venice. Charges: petty theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $620.
— Compiled by Dan Sutphin
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.