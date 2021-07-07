The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

John David McClure, 59, 100 block of Kings Drive, Rotonda West. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.

Barry Douglas Thomas, 55, 200 block of W. Ann St., Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI, refusal to submit to DUI testing and driving while license suspended. Bond: $17,500.

Ligia Elena Bonilla Santiago, 35, 1600 block of Yellow Pine Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI. Bond: $1,500.

Robert Howell Richardson, 45, 21900 block of Buxton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: leave the scene of a crime involving property damage. Bond: $2,500.

Christopher Shawn Grant, 39, 100 block of Salem Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle, six counts of off-bound/forfeiture/revocations, resisting officer without violence, driving while license suspended or revoked, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Jason Dean White, 45, 22100 block of Montrose Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.

Gregory Michael Beaudoin, 49, 4200 block of Danbury Terrace, North Port. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $9,500.

Jacob Michael Harrison, 35, 1400 block of Edmonson Road, Nokomis. Charges: three counts of possession of controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of probation, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.

Zachary Thomas Vanderwarker, 29, of Melbourne, Florida. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $5,000.


Anthony Kenneth Coyne, 23, of Linkster, Michigan. Charges: criminal mischief, battery, and tampering with a witness in a third-degree felony proceeding. Bond: $6,500.

Lori Lynn Andelin, 56, 1900 block of Mississippi Ave., Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Christopher Thomas Brady, 34, 1300 block of Holiday Drive, Englewood. Charge: DUI with person under the age of 18 in the vehicle. Bond: $1,000.

Shelby Anne Beland, 25, 800 block of Liberty St., Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.

Douglica Williams, 25, of Belle Glade, Florida. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $9,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Marissa Brook Beerbower, 26, 1100 block of Nackman Road, North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

John Censullo, Jr., 37, 300 block of Base Ave., Venice. Charges: petty theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $620.

