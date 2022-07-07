The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Angel Manuel Rivera Pagan, 49, 300 block of Paramaribo Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, using a firearm during a felony, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, manufacturing or delivering drug paraphernalia, sale of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, and eight counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
Christian Angell Rivera, 22, 300 block of Paramaribo Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,500.
Lisa Lynn Rivera, 51, 300 block of Paramaribo Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $5,000.
Kenneth Austin Sawyer, 27, 34200 block of Oil Well Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: fleeing or eluding law enforcement and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $6,000.
Samuel Jose Molina, 33, 1200 block of Slash Pine Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $6,000.
Michael J. Saam, 62, 6000 block of Gewant Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Seandell Carl Soneye, 45, 21900 Catherine Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: burglary. Bond: $10,000.
Jarolslaw Sierzputowski, 54, 13300 block of Darnell Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $5,000.
Edward Foster Atwood, 38, 4300 block of Eaglet Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Ashley Sierra Bronsfield, 34, 100 block of Glenridge Avenue NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: $27,000.
Spencer Kyle O'Neill, 31, 11900 block of SW Lake George Terrace, Arcadia. Charges: resisting arrest during retail theft, petit theft, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Ronald Everett Anderson III, 23, 2400 block of Ensenada Lane, North Port. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $1,500.
Rosemary Elizabeth Houmis, 28, 4800 block of Eldron Avenue, North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.
Joshua William Roeder, 38, 1200 block of Taylor Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.
Todd Edward Tyler, 50, first block of North Broadway Avenue, Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended or revoked, operating motor vehicle without valid license, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $3,740.
Miroslav Vladyka, 69, 5000 block of Gailbreath Road, North Port. Charges: DUI and operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $240.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Jessica Leigh Umphries, 40, 1200 block of Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: three counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $4,500.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Timothy Daniel Backer II, 42, 3900 block of NE Ashley Terrace, Arcadia. Charges: fleeing or eluding law enforcement, failure to register motor vehicle, and attaching registration plate not assigned. Bond: none.
Robin David Bender, 39, of Tampa. Charges: DUI, refusal to submit to DUI test after license suspended, possession of counterfeit license plates, driving while license suspended, possession of drug paraphernalia, and three counts of refusal to sign citation or post bond. Bond: $3,200.
Rolando Guevara Zarate, 44, 2300 block of Dwayne Lane, Arcadia. Charges: aggravated battery against pregnant victim and felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
