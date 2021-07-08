The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Barbara Ann Jacquinto, 68, 4300 block of Proctor Road, Sarasota. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
Kellie Lynn Coe, 38, 2300 block of Temple St., Sarasota. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
Jason Hollada, 35, 1900 block of 7th St., Sarasota. Charges: grand theft from a person 65 years of age or older, unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, and three counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocation. Bond: $89,000.
Taylor Marie Cooper, 23, 22000 block of Aaron St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
Matthew Christopher Johnson, 40, 21500 block of Gladis Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of uttering forged bills, checks, drafts or notes. Bond: $7,000.
Jeffrey Todd Burch, 54, 3400 block of Melissa Court, Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated battery causes great bodily harm. Bond: $2,500.
Jamie L. McKinney, 41, 4600 block of Gillot Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
Javier Arteaga, Jr., 22, 2400 block of Nekoma Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of marijuana over 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.
Joshua Jacob Hicks, 35, 5100 block of Sylvania Ave., North Port. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: $3,000.
David Edwin Clarkson, 55, of North Fort Myers. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.
Alexzavier C. Schrader, 31, of Fort Myers. Charge: trespass on a property other than a structure or conveyance. Bond: none.
Robert Bruce Fox, 49, of Coral Springs. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Ralph Canning, 43, 5100 block of Redwood Terrace, North Port. Charges: two counts of domestic aggravated assault without intent to kill. Bond: none.
Robert David Glasgow, Jr., 25, 5200 block of Simrak St., North Port. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Dyon Alexander Spruill, 18, 3800 block of S. Salford Blvd., North Port. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, two counts of petty theft and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Iron Gray, 35, 5100 block Hablow Lane, North Port. Charge: criminal mischief. Bond: none.
Joseph John Monaco, 35, 5100 block of Marriott St., Port Charlotte. Charges: commit domestic battery by strangulation and tampering in a third degree felony proceeding. Bond: none.
Nazanine Tara Nakamura, 32, 22200 block of Westchester Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Jason Todd Tijerina, 38, 3100 block of S. McCall Road, Englewood. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $200.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
Daniel Stephen Park, 36, 7200 block of N. Blue Sage, Punta Gorda. Charges: constructive possession of a synthetic cannabinoid. Bond: $1,500.
—Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
