The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Barbara Ann Jacquinto, 68, 4300 block of Proctor Road, Sarasota. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.

Kellie Lynn Coe, 38, 2300 block of Temple St., Sarasota. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.

Jason Hollada, 35, 1900 block of 7th St., Sarasota. Charges: grand theft from a person 65 years of age or older, unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, and three counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocation. Bond: $89,000.

Taylor Marie Cooper, 23, 22000 block of Aaron St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.

Matthew Christopher Johnson, 40, 21500 block of Gladis Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of uttering forged bills, checks, drafts or notes. Bond: $7,000.

Jeffrey Todd Burch, 54, 3400 block of Melissa Court, Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated battery causes great bodily harm. Bond: $2,500.

Jamie L. McKinney, 41, 4600 block of Gillot Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.

Javier Arteaga, Jr., 22, 2400 block of Nekoma Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of marijuana over 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.

Joshua Jacob Hicks, 35, 5100 block of Sylvania Ave., North Port. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: $3,000.

David Edwin Clarkson, 55, of North Fort Myers. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.

Alexzavier C. Schrader, 31, of Fort Myers. Charge: trespass on a property other than a structure or conveyance. Bond: none.

Robert Bruce Fox, 49, of Coral Springs. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.


The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Ralph Canning, 43, 5100 block of Redwood Terrace, North Port. Charges: two counts of domestic aggravated assault without intent to kill. Bond: none.

Robert David Glasgow, Jr., 25, 5200 block of Simrak St., North Port. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Dyon Alexander Spruill, 18, 3800 block of S. Salford Blvd., North Port. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, two counts of petty theft and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Iron Gray, 35, 5100 block Hablow Lane, North Port. Charge: criminal mischief. Bond: none.

Joseph John Monaco, 35, 5100 block of Marriott St., Port Charlotte. Charges: commit domestic battery by strangulation and tampering in a third degree felony proceeding. Bond: none.

Nazanine Tara Nakamura, 32, 22200 block of Westchester Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Jason Todd Tijerina, 38, 3100 block of S. McCall Road, Englewood. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $200.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:

Daniel Stephen Park, 36, 7200 block of N. Blue Sage, Punta Gorda. Charges: constructive possession of a synthetic cannabinoid. Bond: $1,500.

—Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments