The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Stephen Sidney Annexstein, 61, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.

• Beverly Marie Beckman, 40, 9200 block of Strasse Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: failure to redeliver hired or leased personal property. Bond: $5,000.

• Tony Michael Brooks, 56, 700 block of Crestview Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: introduction of contraband into county detention facility, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: none.

• Michael Ray Chandler, 40, of Oveido, Fla. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

• Erik Allen Sockwell, 25, of Lakeland. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Nicholas Denver Knowlton, 21, 600 block of Santa Margerita, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.

• Greg Alan Campbell, 44, 23100 block of Nancy Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.

• Jovani Bello, 31, of Stockton, Calif. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Justin Richardson, 38, 100 block of West Green Street, Englewood. Charge: possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted Florida felon. Bond: $50,000.• Larry Boydston, 18, 2600 block of Roxbury Circle, North Port. Charge: narcotics equipment, possession and/or use. Bond: $15,000.

• Alexis Tipp, 18, 2600 block of Roxbury Circle, North Port. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $2,000.

• Seth VanSciver, 37, 1100 block of Maple Street, Venice. Charge: burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, unarmed. Bond: $7,500.

• Troy Wheeler, 30, 4500 block of Beneva Road, Venice. Charges: driving while license suspended, violation of financial responsibility law, hit and run, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to register a motor vehicle, burglary of unoccupied conveyance, burglary of occupied structure, unarmed. Bond: $15,360.

• Aaron Poll, 39, 400 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charge: trespassing, failure to leave property upon order of owner. Bond: $2,000.

• Stephanie Craven, 32, 5000 block of Spearman Circle, North Port. Charge: larceny, petit theft, first degree, property under $300. Bond: $5,000.

• Richard Deemer, 29, 300 block of Alligator Place, Venice. Charges: marijuana possession, possession of more than 20 grams, moving traffic violation, driving while license suspended, second offense. Bond: $2,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Marc Chase, 21, 6100 block of Hoffman Street, North Port. Charge: trespassing, failure to leave property upon order of owner. Bond: $500.

• Dylan Whit, 21, 3300 block of Meadow Run Terrace, Venice. Charges: DUI, nonmoving traffic violation, financial responsibility law violation, driving while license suspended, second offense. Bond: $740.

Compiled by Anne Easker

