The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Jamarcus Raynard Howard, 19, of Tampa. Charges: grand theft property more than $300 but less than $5,000 and robbery with no firearm or weapon. Bond: $32,500.
Kurtis Wayne Freeman, 59, of Sarasota. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Christopher John Horvath, 52, 23000 block of Seneca Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.
David Wayne Neuman, 59, 25300 block of Sullan Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,000.
Thomas Allen Winnings, 36, 15500 block of Orchard Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $1,294.
Kanadyra Tayventa Kohliem, 29, 1600 block of Spruce Pine Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $5,000.
Anthony Benjamin Miller, 37, 600 block of Ennis Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: three counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
Jimmy Lee Loutherback, 49, 2100 block of Clovelon St., North Port. Charges: possess display etc of cancel revoked driver's license, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, refusal to, submit to testing, and DUI. Bond: $6,000.
Jose Angeles, 27, of Naples. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: $1,200.
Brent Asheley Scott, 33, of Fort Myers. Charge: uttering forged bills, checks, drafts, or notes. Bond: $5,000.
Marvin Lorenzo Cherry, 56, of Fort Myers. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Noslan Urbano Ruiz, 28, of Miami. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $4,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
John Connor, 52, 4600 block of Blue Ridge Street, North Port. Charges: robbery by sudden snatching without a firearm, larceny, grand theft of dwelling, less than $300, battery, touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.
Ashley Devine, 25, 3600 block of Sterling Road, Venice. Charge: drug equipment, possession and/or use. Bond: $500.
Michael Dey, 32, 3800 block of Zambrana Avenue, North Port. Charge: present proof of insurance known to be valid (Charlotte County charge). Bond: $23,000.
William Lehan, 38, 3400 block of West Price Boulevard, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
Dakota Reel, 19, 1700 block of Sixth Street, Englewood. Charges: two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intention to kill, firing a weapon from a vehicle, firing a missile into a dwelling, vehicle or aircraft, possession of a weapon or ammunition by a Florida delinquent felon. Bond: $22,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Christopher Forrest, 46, 2600 block of Mather Lane North Port. Charge: larceny, grand theft, less than $5,000. Bond: $1,500.
Tory Foster, 31, 8100 block of Cristobal Avenue, North Port. Charges: two counts of public order crimes, violation of nonresident exemption from registration. Bond: $240.
Eldon Hooper, 49, 7300 block of Meroni Boulevard, North Port. Charges: driving while license suspended, failure to have required endorsement/attachment to license plate. Bond: $2,000.
Kevin Schultz, 32, 8500 block of Raoul Avenue, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Samantha Belcher, 31, 1800 block of Snover Avenue, North Port. Charges: heroin possession with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver, Schedule I, eluding police, fleeing with disregard for safety of persons or property, destroying evidence, drug equipment, possession and/or use. Bond: $17,000.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
Ashley Odom, 34, 4200 block of Ozark Avenue, North Port. Charges: fraud, possession of a blank forged/stolen driver's license or ID, fraud, false ID given to law enforcement official. Bond: $3,500.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.