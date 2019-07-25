The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Jamarcus Raynard Howard, 19, of Tampa. Charges: grand theft property more than $300 but less than $5,000 and robbery with no firearm or weapon. Bond: $32,500.

Kurtis Wayne Freeman, 59, of Sarasota. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Christopher John Horvath, 52, 23000 block of Seneca Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.

David Wayne Neuman, 59, 25300 block of Sullan Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,000.

Thomas Allen Winnings, 36, 15500 block of Orchard Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $1,294.

Kanadyra Tayventa Kohliem, 29, 1600 block of Spruce Pine Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $5,000.

Anthony Benjamin Miller, 37, 600 block of Ennis Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: three counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.

Jimmy Lee Loutherback, 49, 2100 block of Clovelon St., North Port. Charges: possess display etc of cancel revoked driver's license, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, refusal to, submit to testing, and DUI. Bond: $6,000.

Jose Angeles, 27, of Naples. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: $1,200.

Brent Asheley Scott, 33, of Fort Myers. Charge: uttering forged bills, checks, drafts, or notes. Bond: $5,000.

Marvin Lorenzo Cherry, 56, of Fort Myers. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Noslan Urbano Ruiz, 28, of Miami. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $4,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

John Connor, 52, 4600 block of Blue Ridge Street, North Port. Charges: robbery by sudden snatching without a firearm, larceny, grand theft of dwelling, less than $300, battery, touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.

Ashley Devine, 25, 3600 block of Sterling Road, Venice. Charge: drug equipment, possession and/or use. Bond: $500.

Michael Dey, 32, 3800 block of Zambrana Avenue, North Port. Charge: present proof of insurance known to be valid (Charlotte County charge). Bond: $23,000.

William Lehan, 38, 3400 block of West Price Boulevard, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.

Dakota Reel, 19, 1700 block of Sixth Street, Englewood. Charges: two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intention to kill, firing a weapon from a vehicle, firing a missile into a dwelling, vehicle or aircraft, possession of a weapon or ammunition by a Florida delinquent felon. Bond: $22,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Christopher Forrest, 46, 2600 block of Mather Lane North Port. Charge: larceny, grand theft, less than $5,000. Bond: $1,500.

Tory Foster, 31, 8100 block of Cristobal Avenue, North Port. Charges: two counts of public order crimes, violation of nonresident exemption from registration. Bond: $240.

Eldon Hooper, 49, 7300 block of Meroni Boulevard, North Port. Charges: driving while license suspended, failure to have required endorsement/attachment to license plate. Bond: $2,000.

Kevin Schultz, 32, 8500 block of Raoul Avenue, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500. 

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Samantha Belcher, 31, 1800 block of Snover Avenue, North Port. Charges: heroin possession with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver, Schedule I, eluding police, fleeing with disregard for safety of persons or property, destroying evidence, drug equipment, possession and/or use. Bond: $17,000.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:

Ashley Odom, 34, 4200 block of Ozark Avenue, North Port. Charges: fraud, possession of a blank forged/stolen driver's license or ID, fraud, false ID given to law enforcement official. Bond: $3,500.  

— Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening 

