The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Joel Lee Miley, 27, of St. Louis, Miss. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: none.
• Virgil Franklin Thomas, 84, 28100 block of Senator Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to appear and two underlying charges. Bond: $23,000.
• Dennis Wayne Andrews III, 37, 6100 block of Golf Course Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,000.
• Wendy Lynne Hyatt, 42, 400 block of Cortez Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor and underlying charge. Bond: $6,000.
• Eric Jonathan Barber, 20, 800 block of Phyllis St., Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of probation and fraudulent use of credit cards two or more times $100 or more. Bond: none.
• Bonnie Ann Marie Mejia, 42, 2800 block of Emerich St., North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Jose Manuel Rivera Gimenez, 45, 200 block of Orduna Drive, North Port. Charge: violate domestic violence injunction. Bond: $3,000.
• Treyvon Marqueice Davis, 26, of Ellingwood, Georgia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• William Joseph Schwartz, 59, 600 block of Forest Hill St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery and out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Tyler Jacob Michael Brown, 24, 1500 block of Pulaski St., Port Charlotte. Charge: unlawful sexual activity with certain minors. Bond: none.
• Sean William Michniewicz, 26, 6100 block of Gillot Blvd., Englewood. Charge: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Natalie Lynn Jackson, 41, 600 South Briarwood Drive, Venice. Charge: second-degree petty theft, third or subsequent offense. Bond: $1,500.
• Michael Maggio, 57, 1900 block of Neptune Drive, Englewood. Charges: tampering in misdemeanor proceeding and violation of pretrial release for domestic violence. Bond: none.
• Crystal Nichole Skinner, 27, 7500 block of Darlene Street, North Port. Charge: second-degree petty theft, third or subsequent offense. Bond: $1,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Luis Gabriel Galan, 26, 4300 block of Dutilly Road, North Port. Charges: driving while license suspended, third or subsequent offense, and violation of probation (original charges: giving false information to a pawn broker and dealing in stolen property). Bond: none.
• Ashley Marie Haffer, 23, 1400 block of Fireside Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation (original charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription). Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• William Howard Trimmer, 41, 1200 block of Venice East Avenue, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) without a prescription and two counts of possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
Compiled by Anne Easker and Victoria Villanueva-Marquez
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.