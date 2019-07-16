The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Joel Lee Miley, 27, of St. Louis, Miss. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: none.

• Virgil Franklin Thomas, 84, 28100 block of Senator Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to appear and two underlying charges. Bond: $23,000.

• Dennis Wayne Andrews III, 37, 6100 block of Golf Course Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,000.

• Wendy Lynne Hyatt, 42, 400 block of Cortez Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor and underlying charge. Bond: $6,000.

• Eric Jonathan Barber, 20, 800 block of Phyllis St., Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of probation and fraudulent use of credit cards two or more times $100 or more. Bond: none.

• Bonnie Ann Marie Mejia, 42, 2800 block of Emerich St., North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

• Jose Manuel Rivera Gimenez, 45, 200 block of Orduna Drive, North Port. Charge: violate domestic violence injunction. Bond: $3,000.

• Treyvon Marqueice Davis, 26, of Ellingwood, Georgia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

• William Joseph Schwartz, 59, 600 block of Forest Hill St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery and out of county warrant. Bond: none.

• Tyler Jacob Michael Brown, 24, 1500 block of Pulaski St., Port Charlotte. Charge: unlawful sexual activity with certain minors. Bond: none.

• Sean William Michniewicz, 26, 6100 block of Gillot Blvd., Englewood. Charge: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Natalie Lynn Jackson, 41, 600 South Briarwood Drive, Venice. Charge: second-degree petty theft, third or subsequent offense. Bond: $1,500.

• Michael Maggio, 57, 1900 block of Neptune Drive, Englewood. Charges: tampering in misdemeanor proceeding and violation of pretrial release for domestic violence. Bond: none.

• Crystal Nichole Skinner, 27, 7500 block of Darlene Street, North Port. Charge: second-degree petty theft, third or subsequent offense. Bond: $1,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Luis Gabriel Galan, 26, 4300 block of Dutilly Road, North Port. Charges: driving while license suspended, third or subsequent offense, and violation of probation (original charges: giving false information to a pawn broker and dealing in stolen property). Bond: none.

• Ashley Marie Haffer, 23, 1400 block of Fireside Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation (original charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription). Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• William Howard Trimmer, 41, 1200 block of Venice East Avenue, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) without a prescription and two counts of possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.

Compiled by Anne Easker and Victoria Villanueva-Marquez

