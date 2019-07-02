The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Cailey Malon Dills, 19, 1700 block of Sandy Court, Venice. Charges: two charges of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Anthony Dwayne Florence, 44, 2500 block of Luther Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $570

Shane Roger Sexton, 21, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia, larceny petty theft second degree first offense less than $100, possession of controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.

Dakota Jared Strong, 27, 7300 block of Donahue St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Coby Michael Abbenante, 26, 20200 block of Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams. Bond: $10,000.

Shabris Overstreet, 28, of Georgia. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, resisting an officer without violence, DUI damage to property or another person, DUI alcohol or drugs. Bond: none.

Leanna Christine Jones, 24, of Winter Haven. Charges: possession of controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,000.

Michael Allen Peirce, 48, of Winter Haven. Charge: violation of pretrial release for domestic violence. Bond: $5,000.

Sarah Jean Harkness, 23, 12200 block of Rosaro Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

Amanda Florence Franey, 26, 4500 block of S. Biscayne Drive, North Port. Charges: two counts of possession or use of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams, possession of controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $12,500.

Pamela Nicole Szymanski, 37, of Fort Myers. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Scott Michael Newman, 52, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear, underlying charge. Bond: $5,000.

Jeffrey Owen Fulton, 42, 2000 block of Doria St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon, possession of cocaine, three counts of possession of controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Daniel Joseph Killmer, 40, 18500 block of Kuldin Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:

Jacquez Leonard Cokley, 20, 21100 block of Gertrude Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Scott Daniel Terry, 50, 500 block of South Venice Boulevard, Venice. Charges: 40 counts of possession of child pornography. Bond: none.

Christopher Caceres, 27, 2200 block of Topsy Terrace, North Port. Charge: hold for Charlotte County for violation of probation (original charge: possession of cocaine with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver). Bond: none.

Antoine Emmanuel, 31, 1500 block of Losdon Street, North Port. Charge: hold for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Bond: none.

Daniel Sava Gajinovich, 39, 4400 block of West Price Boulevard, North Port. Charge: violation of probation (original charge: leaving the scene of a crash). Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

David Leroy Kelly, 60, 300 block of North Hammock Terrace, Venice. Charges: driving while license suspended, first offense and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $620.

Joy Luanne Ray, 50, 5200 block of Sylvania Avenue, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik and Victoria Villanueva-Marquez

