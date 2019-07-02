The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Cailey Malon Dills, 19, 1700 block of Sandy Court, Venice. Charges: two charges of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Anthony Dwayne Florence, 44, 2500 block of Luther Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $570
Shane Roger Sexton, 21, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia, larceny petty theft second degree first offense less than $100, possession of controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
Dakota Jared Strong, 27, 7300 block of Donahue St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Coby Michael Abbenante, 26, 20200 block of Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams. Bond: $10,000.
Shabris Overstreet, 28, of Georgia. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, resisting an officer without violence, DUI damage to property or another person, DUI alcohol or drugs. Bond: none.
Leanna Christine Jones, 24, of Winter Haven. Charges: possession of controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,000.
Michael Allen Peirce, 48, of Winter Haven. Charge: violation of pretrial release for domestic violence. Bond: $5,000.
Sarah Jean Harkness, 23, 12200 block of Rosaro Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Amanda Florence Franey, 26, 4500 block of S. Biscayne Drive, North Port. Charges: two counts of possession or use of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams, possession of controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $12,500.
Pamela Nicole Szymanski, 37, of Fort Myers. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Scott Michael Newman, 52, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear, underlying charge. Bond: $5,000.
Jeffrey Owen Fulton, 42, 2000 block of Doria St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon, possession of cocaine, three counts of possession of controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Daniel Joseph Killmer, 40, 18500 block of Kuldin Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
Jacquez Leonard Cokley, 20, 21100 block of Gertrude Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Scott Daniel Terry, 50, 500 block of South Venice Boulevard, Venice. Charges: 40 counts of possession of child pornography. Bond: none.
Christopher Caceres, 27, 2200 block of Topsy Terrace, North Port. Charge: hold for Charlotte County for violation of probation (original charge: possession of cocaine with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver). Bond: none.
Antoine Emmanuel, 31, 1500 block of Losdon Street, North Port. Charge: hold for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Bond: none.
Daniel Sava Gajinovich, 39, 4400 block of West Price Boulevard, North Port. Charge: violation of probation (original charge: leaving the scene of a crash). Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
David Leroy Kelly, 60, 300 block of North Hammock Terrace, Venice. Charges: driving while license suspended, first offense and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $620.
Joy Luanne Ray, 50, 5200 block of Sylvania Avenue, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik and Victoria Villanueva-Marquez
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.