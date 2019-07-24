The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Brian Paul Jenigen, 55, 29400 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: aggravated battery on person 65 years or older. Bond: $25,000.

• Allison Nicole Valenti, 24, 27400 block of Senator Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

• Amy Colleen Parker, 36, 500 block of Mary St., Punta Gorda. Charge: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.

• Tyrell Lamon Combs Sr., 19, address withheld. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

• William Scott Needham, 55, 2300 block of Ednor St., Port Charlotte. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

• Christopher Allen Doubleday, 33, 1500 block of South Haberland Blvd., North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

• Daniel Kyle Lovingood, 34, homeless of Fort Myers. Charges: fraudulent use of credit cards 2 or more times $100 or more, two counts uttering forged instrument, three counts burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed, and use/possess ID of another person without consent, uttering altered instrument. Bond: $55,000.

• Timea Ireen Polonyi, 45, 6300 block of Tilly St., Englewood. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $120.

• Kurtis Wayne Freeman, 59, of Sarasota. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

• Christopher Browell Kay, 35, 2400 block of Bendixen St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,000.

• Rachelle Rose Scribner, 34, 300 block of Fletchner St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.

• Leonard Andrew Dorris Jr., 38, 22200 block of Augusta Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: operating a motorcycle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

• Priscilla Lin Stryder, 46, 200 block of Martin Drive NE, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.:

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Charles Andrews, 66, 100 block of Lee Circle, Englewood. Charge: sex offender violation, failure to report email address internet identifiers. Bond: none.

• Barbara Reid, 63, 300 block of S. New York Ave., Englewood. Charge: neglecting an elderly or disabled person with great harm. Bond: $7,500.

• Tammy Richardson, 55, 1400 block of Maple St., Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.

• Clayton Williamson, 50, 300 block of W. Venice Ave., Venice. Charges: rock cocaine possession, possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.

• Jerome Brown, 62, 200 block of Sago Lane, Nokomis. Charge: cocaine possession, possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.

• Brook Heyrman, 43, 500 block of W. Briarwood Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Garrett Langowski, 41, 500 block of W. Briarwood Road, Venice. Charges: resisting an officer without violence, providing a false ID to law enforcement. Bond: $1,000.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Frank Hill, 63, 1000 block of River Oaks Court, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.

— Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening

