The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Edward Cipollaro IV, 47, 5500 block of Wilson Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: convicted felon fails to register. Bond: none (released on own recognizance).
Kristopher Phillip Comerford, 34, 3900 block of Mays Court Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations, failure to register motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Francesca Ann Esposito, 31, 8100 block of Gillot Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.
Kenneth Ryan McCurdy, 35, 300 block of Lambert St., Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license suspended 2nd offense, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, attaching registration license plate not assigned, failure to register motor vehicle and four violations of probation. Bond: none.
Abraham Ojeda Perez, 38, 3000 block of Pine Tree St., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $570.
Michael Anthony Britten, 31, address withheld. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed, petty theft, and two counts violation of probation. Bond: none.
Jerome Allan Swindell Sr., 40, 200 block of Flamingo Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Asiah Thomas Hill, 18, 5000 block of Chaves Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: underlying charge and failure to appear. Bond: $5,000.
Jamie Nicole Unkefer, 37, 1000 block of Birchcrest Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
Dustin Tyler Voyles, 32, 5500 block of Thyer St., North Port. Charges: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $11,000.
Gregory Paul Mackenzie, 53, of Fort Myers. Charges: trespassing occupied structure or conveyance, resisting an officer without violence, and disorderly intoxication. Bond: $6,000.
Christopher Jacob Haines, 27, of Fort Myers. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, introduction of contraband into county detention facility, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $9,000.
Jayon James Bradley, 20, of Estero. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,500.
Jacob Michael Wetzler, 30, 200 block of South North Ave., Englewood. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,500.
Janice Lynn Ridgeway, 55, 400 block of Kindred Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,000.
Zelph Overton Ridgeway, 60, 400 block of Kindred Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,000.
The Sarasota Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Tyler Thomas, 24, 1600 block of Sarsen Lane, North Port. Charge: child abuse, inflicting injury without great harm. Bond: none.
Merlin Annace, 35, 2400 Bass Royal Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery, touch or strike. Bond: $100.
Kevin Caldwell, 31, 3100 block of Odessa Road, Venice.Charges: possession of a controlled substance, resisting an officer without violence, drug equipment, possession and/or use. Bond: $1,000.
Zachery Carpenter, 24, 1900 block of Clovelon Street, North Port. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, burglary of an unoccupied structure. Bond: none.
Taiber Glotz, 25, 8000 block of Porto Chico Avenue, North Port. Charge: drug possession without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
Skye Grissinger, 26, 1000 block of Crestwood Road, Englewood. Charges: two counts drug possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $3,000.
Marc Reagan, 54, 3400 block of Roslyn Road, Venice. Charge: grand theft, less than $5,000. Bond: none.
Robert Rice, 55, 800 block of Raveno Drive, Venice. Charges: possession of cocaine, drug equipment, possession and/or use. Bond: $2,000.
Robin Robb, 38, 9000 Downing Street, Englewood. Charges: battery, touch or strike, resisting an officer, obstructing without violence. Bond: $5,000.
Michael Rocco, 31, 4500 block of South San Mateo Drive, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.
Shawn Struble, 33, 1000 block of Hope Street, Venice. Charge: larceny, petit theft, second degree, second offense. Bond: $500.
Curtis Wright, 33, 3900 block of Prudence Drive, Englewood. Charge: burglary of an unoccupied structure, unarmed. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Linda Arden, 31, 1800 block of Norvell Avenue, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, drug equipment, possession and/or use. Bond: 2,000.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.