The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Jose Angel Ortiz, 32, 21400 block of Gladys Ave. Port Charlotte. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia, possession of cocaine. Bond: none.
• Mikelah Danielle Muse, 21, address withheld. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
• William Tracey Mclean, 53, 2300 block of Beacon Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,500.
• Sarah Elizabeth Shaffer, 36, 1500 block of Boswell St. North Port. Charges: violate domestic violence injunction, possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Amanda Lynn Brier, 28, of Rotonda West. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,500.
• Ryan Clayton Cole, 27, 900 block of Rosway Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: larceny/ petty theft $100 to under $300. Bond: $3,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Marlene Kay Hogeland, 73, 5800 block of Adams Avenue, Venice. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $120.
• Jimmy Jeudy, 26, 8200 block of Gallo Avenue, North Port. Charge: hold for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Bond: none.
• Joseph Lloyd Welch, 46, 400 block of Shadylawn Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: hold for St. Mary’s County, Maryland for out-of-state fugitive, failure to register a motor vehicle and attaching an unassigned license plate. Bond: none.
• Tommie Rena Cordero, 50, 4000 block of Pelican Shore Circle, Englewood. Charges: DUI and possession of a controlled substance (lorazepam) without a prescription. Bond: $1,620.
• Petr Ivanovich Fesyuk, 46, 4200 block of Calatrava Avenue, North Port. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: $5,000.
• Phillip Andrew Forbes, 33, 8600 block of Herbison Road, North Port. Charges: two counts of contempt of court (original charge: writ of bodily attachment for unpaid child support). Bond: $1,640.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Dalvin Rogers, 23, 2900 block of Zoratoa Avenue, North Port. Charge: aggravated battery. Bond: $15,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Kenneth Jordan Adkins, 28, 4700 block of East McIntosh Road, Sarasota. Charge: driving while license suspended, second offense. Bond: $500.
• Danny Henrey Annace, 31, 8400 block of Raoul Avenue, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance (heroin) without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,000.
• Donald Louis Cote, 50, 1100 block of South Naramore Street, North Port. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $4,000.
• Melissa Ria Alexandra Maitland, 35, 7800 block of Taplin Avenue, North Port. Charge: contempt of court (original charge: injunction against repeat, dating, or sexual violence) Bond: $15,000.
• Eric Richard Berisford McKenzie Jr., 25, 1700 block of North Cranberry Boulevard, North Port. Charge: armed robbery. Bond: $100,000.
• Ryan Kirklandcox Warren, 19, 5800 block of Sabal Trace Drive, North Port. Charge: robbery by sudden snatching while armed. Bond: none.
• Gregory Wolochuk, 37, 507 Kumquat Avenue, Sarasota. Charge: violation of probation (original charge: petty theft, third conviction), possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Ryan Tibor Suta, 37, 2400 block of Jasmine Way, North Port. Charge: hold for Charlotte County for writ of bodily attachment for unpaid child support. Bond: $520.
• Linda Barbara Aarden, 31, 1800 block of Norvell Avenue, North Port. Charge: hold for Charlotte County for failure to appear (original charge: possession or use of drug paraphernalia). Bond: $5,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Jeramie Joseph Luckadoo, 30, 900 block of Cayman Avenue, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance (M. Amphet Salts/Adderall) without a prescription and possession of a controlled substance (buprenorphine hydrochloride) without a prescription. Bond: $3,000.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrests:
• Jason Oliver Jablonski, 41, 700 block of Kimball Road, Venice. Charge: DUI with property damage. Bond: $500.
Compiled by Victoria Villanueva-Marquez and Brianna Kwasnik
