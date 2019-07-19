The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Megan Marie Scheib, 32, 300 block of Rigel Road, Venice. Charge: habitually driving while license is revoked. Bond: $5,000.
• Keavon Deontae Babb, 18, of Seefner, Fla. Charges: grand theft property more than $300 but less than $5,000 and robbery with no firearm or weapon. Bond: $22,500.
• Deandre Darius Charles Moona, 21, of Sarasota. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Jack Woodrow Reynolds, 41, of Sarasota. Charges: failure to appear. Bond: $5,000.
• Timothy Tyler French, 22, of Ruskin. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
• Christine Marie Rapisardi, 37, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
• Elizabeth Ann Shaffer, 34, 3400 block of Westlund Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $2,500.
• Kevin Alan Deknight, 51, 21200 block of Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $2,000.
• Russell Finley John Gerow II, 33, 3400 block of Brooklyn Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $27,000.
• Amanda Leigh Bossert, 30, 1300 block of Eagle St., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $2,500.
• Matthew Bernard Baker, 39, 500 block of Sharon Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $7,500.
• James Nicholas Remich, 47, 100 block of Duxbury Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocation and out of county warrant. Bond: $10,000.
• Jackson Josue Ayala-Turcies, 21, 3300 block of Beacon Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Andrew Carlton Exposito, 29, of Pinellas Park. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Roan Wynd Elgart, 44, of Fort Lauderdale. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony and four underlying charges. Bond: none.
• Damon Glenn Oliver, 40, 21000 block of Riddle Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of probation, tampering with a witness in a first-degree felony proceeding and battery. Bond: none.
• David Eugenio Billuk, 38, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
• Edward Johnson, 49, 500 block of W. Morningside Drive, Venice. Charge: violation of injunction protection, domestic violence. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Osmin Delpino, 49, 8500 block of San Pablo Avenue, North Port. Charge: driving on a permanently revoked driver’s license. Bond: $1,500.
• Mark Lambert, 61, 3200 block of Junction St., North Port. Charge: aggravated battery, use of a deadly weapon. Bond: none.
• Keith Wilcox, 48, 13000 block of Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charge: larceny, petit theft, second degree, third offense. Bond: $1,500
Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.