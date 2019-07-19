The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Megan Marie Scheib, 32, 300 block of Rigel Road, Venice. Charge: habitually driving while license is revoked. Bond: $5,000.

• Keavon Deontae Babb, 18, of Seefner, Fla. Charges: grand theft property more than $300 but less than $5,000 and robbery with no firearm or weapon. Bond: $22,500.

• Deandre Darius Charles Moona, 21, of Sarasota. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

• Jack Woodrow Reynolds, 41, of Sarasota. Charges: failure to appear. Bond: $5,000.

• Timothy Tyler French, 22, of Ruskin. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.

• Christine Marie Rapisardi, 37, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.

• Elizabeth Ann Shaffer, 34, 3400 block of Westlund Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $2,500.

• Kevin Alan Deknight, 51, 21200 block of Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $2,000.

• Russell Finley John Gerow II, 33, 3400 block of Brooklyn Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $27,000.

• Amanda Leigh Bossert, 30, 1300 block of Eagle St., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $2,500.

• Matthew Bernard Baker, 39, 500 block of Sharon Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $7,500.

• James Nicholas Remich, 47, 100 block of Duxbury Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocation and out of county warrant. Bond: $10,000.

• Jackson Josue Ayala-Turcies, 21, 3300 block of Beacon Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

• Andrew Carlton Exposito, 29, of Pinellas Park. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

• Roan Wynd Elgart, 44, of Fort Lauderdale. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony and four underlying charges. Bond: none.

• Damon Glenn Oliver, 40, 21000 block of Riddle Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of probation, tampering with a witness in a first-degree felony proceeding and battery. Bond: none.

• David Eugenio Billuk, 38, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:

• Edward Johnson, 49, 500 block of W. Morningside Drive, Venice. Charge: violation of injunction protection, domestic violence. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Osmin Delpino, 49, 8500 block of San Pablo Avenue, North Port. Charge: driving on a permanently revoked driver’s license. Bond: $1,500.

• Mark Lambert, 61, 3200 block of Junction St., North Port. Charge: aggravated battery, use of a deadly weapon. Bond: none.

• Keith Wilcox, 48, 13000 block of Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charge: larceny, petit theft, second degree, third offense. Bond: $1,500

Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening

