The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Brian Keith Brown, 48, 11100 block of Palmerston Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,000.

• Tamara Kirstin Anderson, 37, 500 block of Oliphant Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license suspended, second offense. Bond: $2,500.

• Melissa Anne Johnston, 32, 27100 block of Jones Loop Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: three counts of grand theft of a controlled substance. Bond: $15,000.

• Tierney Nicole Burnell, 22, 23000 block of Gulf Coast Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of probation and out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

• Kevin Michael Porter, 45, 9000 block of Sherwood Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to register motor vehicle, attaching registration license plate not assigned, trafficking in fentanyl 4 grams or more, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $21,000.

• Nathalie Paul, 29, 1200 block of Inverness St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

• Carolyn Bothwell Doran, 57, 2500 block of Tamarind St., Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license suspended, second offense, and convicted felon fails to register. Bond: $4,500.

• Anthony Adam Thiele, 54, 18900 block of McGrath Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

• William Thomas Martin III, 48, 10600 block of Ayear Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $1,301.

• Crystal Dawn Marie Ramon, 34, 200 block of Camillia Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

• Stephanie Lee Mulligan, 42, 1400 block of Lullaby St., Port Charlotte. Charges: trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,000.

• Ernesto Castro, 44, homeless of North Port. Charges: uttering altered instrument, uttering altered bills, checks, drafts or notes, and grand theft property more than $300 but less than $5,000. Bond: $15,000.

• Jordan Gregory Ball, 29, of Naples. Charge: grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $5,000.

• Brittany June Koski, 23, of Kissimmee. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

• Michael Joseph Rusden, 54, 900 block of Liberty St., Englewood. Charges: two counts violation of probation. Bond: none.

• Edward Dale Richardson, 51, of Arcadia. Charges: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $5,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Lee Donnelly, 39, 700 block of Barcelona Ave., Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug equipment and knowingly driving while license suspended. Bond: $2,120.

• Deven Hyland, 22, 5000 block of Andric St., North Port. Charge: domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: none.

• Michael Moore, 41, 1000 block of Capri Isles Blvd., Venice. Charges: driving while license suspended, third or subsequent offense; tampering with or fabricating physical evidence; two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription; and possession of drug equipment. Bond: $6,500.

• Greg Wellington, 58, 4800 block of Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Jennifer Roy, 27, 8100 block of Cristobal Ave., North Port. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.

Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening

