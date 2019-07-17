The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Todd Wayne Nottingham, 32, 900 block of Royal Road, Venice. Charges: two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $3,000.
• Trevor Michael Glenn, 27, 100 block of Jennifer Drive, Rotonda West. Charges: two counts battery. Bond: $6,000.
• Wilfredo Maldonado, 25, 17800 block of Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana with intent to sell. Bond: $7,500.
• Darius Lashawn Hamm, 21, 1400 block of Pulaski St., Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary of an occupied conveyance unarmed and petty theft. Bond: $11,000.
• Alex Manuel Rojas, 21, 12800 block of SW Pembroke Circle, Lake Suzy. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
• Richard Scott Fitch, 49, 10200 block of Topsail Ave., Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, failure to appear, underlying charge, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.
• Kassandra Rose Dawson, 26, 11300 block of 8th Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to appear and two underlying charges. Bond: $7,500.
• Brent Matthew Shuman II, 22, 10100 block of Tramore Ave., Englewood. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: $5,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Pamela Hembree Wertenbach, 41, 3400 block of Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $10,500.
— Compiled by Anne Easker
