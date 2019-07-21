The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Richard Allen Albritton, 51, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: disorderly intoxication and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $4,000.
Michelle Ann Amato, 33, 200 block of Warrington Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.
Thomas Michael Bobo, 34, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: loitering or prowling. Bond: $1,500.
Kristopher Phillip Comerford, 34, 3900 block of Mays Court Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia and knowingly driving with a suspended license. Bond: none.
Jeffrey George Fulton, 49, 18400 block of Ohara Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Ashley Marie Harrison, 35, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of burglary tools and loitering. Bond: $6,500.
Pamela Ruth Henshall, 67, 1200 block of Dewhurst Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Kathleen Renae Hitt, 44, 4400 Ganyard St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of a controlled substance without a prescription and violation of probation. Bond: $7,500.
Robert Holden Lemay, 28, 500 block of North Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended or revoked license and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $9,000.
Dakota Jerome Powell, 27, 6200 block of Padula St., Punta Gorda. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.
Robert Joseph Salkowski, 58, 1500 block of 37th St., Cape Coral. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $5,000.
Ryan Arthur Spears, 35, 3700 block of El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $5,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Kimi L. Bartlett, 43, 400 block of Lake of the Woods Drive, Venice. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Jerome Dewitt Brown, 62, 200 block of Sago Lane, Nokomis. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
Stacey Lee Gutzler, 29, 2500 block of Gentian Road, Venice. Charge: larceny, petty theft. Bond: $500.
Melody Rita Mahoney, 26, 3500 block of Island Club Drive, North Port. Charge: prostitution. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Scott Campbell, 33, 7100 block of Gama Court, North Port. Charge: knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $1,200.
Lisa Rose Digirolamo, 61, 6000 block of Merrill St., North Port. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.
Fidel M. Fletcher, 41, 2300 block of Malibu Lane, North Port. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:
Louis William Hunt Jr., 46, 3100 block of N. Rufus Road, North Port. Charge: driving with a suspended license. Bond: $1,500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Ramiro Mejias Marcos, 19, 300 block of School Ave., Venice. Charge: operating a motor vehicle wihtout a license. Bond: $1,200.
— Compiled by Dan Sutphin
