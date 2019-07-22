The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Lawrence Mitchell Parkin, 47, 600 block of Michigan Drive, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,500.
Jeremy Michael Miller, 42, of Port St. Lucie. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,000.
Brad Clifford Mackie, 43, 21200 block of Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $825.
Arnold David Moulton, 72, 21100 block of Glendale Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: county ordinance violation. Bond: $700.
Robert Lee Neal Jr., 60, 1400 block of Lullaby St., Port Charges: trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: none.
Jeosvany Sanchez, 31, 1100 block of Vernon Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Lisa Ann Rush, 49, 18300 block of Goodman Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: breach of peace disorderly conduct, criminal mischief between $200 and $1,000 damage, and failure to register as a sexual offender. Bond: $13,000.
Matthew Joel Browne, 32, 1400 block of Nabatoff St., North Port. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
Edward Lee Davis III, 29, 6100 block of Rosewood Drive, Englewood. Charge: grand theft property more than $300 but less than $5,000. Bond: none (supervised release).
Green Tyler Miller, 19, 7400 block of Tacoma Ave., Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
Romualdo Longino-Tejeda, 35, of Bradenton. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Johnnie Bernard Hill, 58, 1200 block of Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Dania Bernet, 31, 500 block of East Ann St., Punta Gorda. Charges: trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner and petty theft. Bond: $3,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
David Douglas, 48, 1000 block of Queen Road, Venice. Charge: battery, touch or strike (domestic). Bond: $10,000.
Ivan Shabunim, 34, 7200 block of Minardi Street, North Port. Charges: DUI, driving while license suspended. Bond: $15,000.
Kimi Bartlett, 43, 400 block of Lake of the Woods Drive, Venice. Charge: battery, touch or strike (domestic) Bond: none.
Stacey Gutzler, 29, 2500 block of Gentian Road, Venice. Charge: petit theft, first degree, less than $300. Bond: $500.
Melody Mahoney, 26, 3500 block of Island Club Drive, North Port. Charge: prostitution, aiding and abetting. Bond: none.
Victor Sanchez-Martinez, 30, 200 block of Winnston Avenue, Englewood. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $120.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Garry Burgess, 57, 4400 block of Hartsook Avenue, North Port. Charge; criminal mischief, damage to property, $1,000 or more. Bond: $1,500.
Scott Campbell, 33, 7100 block of Gama Court, North Port. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended. Bond: $120.
Lisa Digirolano, 61, 6000 block of Merrill Street, North Port. Charge: battery, touch or strike (domestic). Bond: none.
Fidel Fletcher, 41, 2300 block of Malibu Lane, North Port. Charge: battery, touch or strike (domestic). Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Michael Smith, 500 block of North Esplanade, Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended, sixth offense. Bond: $1,500.
Ramiro Marcos, 19, 300 block of School Avenue, Venice. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $120.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
Lewis Hunt Jr., 3100 block of North Rufus Road, North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended, habitual offender. Bond: $1,500.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening
