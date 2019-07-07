The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Loretta Marie Byassee, 37, 25500 block of Dundee Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Zachary Ian Hartman, 28, 700 block of W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to register motor vehicle, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of use of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle. Bond: none.
• Chazairie Veronica Ayala, 31, 15500 block of Mango Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Richard Lawrence Cochran, 33, 100 block of Charlotte St., Punta Gorda. Charge: driving with a suspended license. Bond: none.
• Daniel Stuart Pullen, 34, 27400 block Las Lomas, Punta Gorda. Charges: refusal to submit to DUI testing after license suspended and DUI with damage to property or person. Bond: none.
• Ashley Marie Smith, 32, 1400 block of Appian Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $391.
• Molly Ann Tagtow, 39, 16400 block of Chicopee Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting officer without violence, violation of pretrial release and four counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $5,500.
• Teresa Mary Fischer, 56, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, DUI with damage to property or person, resisting officer without violence and violation of probation. Bond: $6,000.
• Hugh Crosby Jones III, 37, Bartow. Charge: BUI. Bond: none.
• Joseph Nieves-Perez, 19, 1200 block of Slash Pine Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of marijuana. Bond: none.
• Robbie Jayden White, 35, 12200 block of Paramount Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.
• Courtney Robin Latrella, 33, 3000 block of Roma Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,500.
• Carlos Alberto Velez, 26, Pembroke Pines. Charge: possession or use of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Bond: $3,500.
• Shawn Michael Barker, 33, 3600 block of East Price Blvd., North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $3,000.
• Kyiesha Kleen Walls, 23, Fort Myers. Charges: false ID given to law enforcement officer and two counts of violation of probation. Bond: $2,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Stephanie Lynn Cain, 39, 4100 block of N. Dekle Ave., North Port. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• Christopher A. Davis, 36, 4100 block of Butterfly Lane, North Port. Charge: domestic battery and battery on person 65 years of age or older. Bond: $10,000.
• Justin Morgan Hunter, 25, 3800 block of Avanti Circle, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $5,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Anthony Torre Dudley, 31, 800 block of Mohawk Road, Venice. Charges: petty theft and grand theft. Bond: $1,500.
• Christian Allan Penkert, 50, 200 block of Dearborn St., Englewood. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
— Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
