The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Michael Paul Densmore, 76, 1st block of Emden Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

John Michael Raley, 72, 1800 block of Betty Lou Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $900.

Robin Tina Rose, 33, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Yeugeniy G. Zhuraulv, 27, 26300 block of Rampart Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,500.

Kevin Michael Hynes, 33, 3200 block of Milwaukee St., Port Charlotte. Charges: criminal mischief more than $1,000 damage and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $15,000.

Kisswana Virginia Brown, 28, 100 block of Godfrey Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Veronica Teresa Reyes, 38, 12100 block of Alumna Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: disorderly intoxication and municipal ordinance violation. Bond: none.

Vincent Joseph Winsky, 55, 23300 block of Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and violation of probation. Bond: none.

Sean Drew Martin, 41, of Naples. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Christine Linda Daggett, 45, of Island, Ky. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony and three underlying charges. Bond: $12,000.

Tyrone Deshawn Williams, 32, of Fort Myers. Charge: failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor and underlying charge. Bond: $12,000.

Jeremy Adam Threlkeld, 44, 1900 block of Massachusetts Ave., Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Casey Nicole Williamson, 23, 1100 block of Martha Place, Englewood. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Lorenzo Bernard Burns, 51, of Auburndale, Fla. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $278.

Sydney Ann Duchow, 19, of Sarasota. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,000.

Alvin Anthony Jeanty, 44, 20300 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $1,500.

Sharon Ann Kline, 60, 20300 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting law enforcement officer or merchant during retail theft and petty theft. Bond: $5,000.

Melissa Marie Wilson, 33, 2600 block of Starlite Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: off bond/forfeiture/revocations, petty theft and resisting a law enforcement officer or merchant during retail theft. Bond:

Tyler William Marz, 33, 2400 block of Abscott St., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $1,500.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Terry Leeman Fleet, 48, of Arcadia. Charge: DUI 3rd violation within 10 years. Bond: $7,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Everett Carpenter, 45, 9000 block of Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: hold for Manchester, Connecticut for out-of-state fugitive. Bond: none.

Robert Dolan, 56, 4100 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: second-degree petty theft, first offense. Bond: $120.

Christopher Allen Doubleday, 33, 1500 block of South Haberland Boulevard, North Port. Charge: hold for Charlotte County for violation of probation (original charge: reckless driving). Bond: none.

Walter Ryan Freytes, 36, 6300 block of Pitomba Street, North Port. Charge: hold for Orlando Domiciliary Program for violation of probation. Bond: none.

Mandi Jay Grant, 29, 8100 block of Cristobal Avenue, North Port. Charge: four counts of violation of probation (original charges: one count of selling, manufacturing or distributing other schedule I and II drugs and three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription). Bond: none.

Richard Rall, 68, 300 block of Cardinal Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.

Shawn Bradly Struble, 33, 1000 block of Hope Street, Venice. Charges: grand theft of more than $300 but less than $5,000 and use/possess I.D. of another person without consent. Bond: $3,000.

Walter Richard Lint Jr., 52, 200 block of North Sierra Street, Nokomis. Charge: two counts of contempt of court. Bond: none.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:

Frank Oliver Prichavel McKay, 41, 2500 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Way, Sarasota. Charges: kidnapping of a child under 13 and child abuse without great bodily harm. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Marc Stefan Chase, 21, Biscayne and U.S. 41, Sarasota. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.

Nicholas Sean Glock, 24, 4400 block of Sturkie Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of probation and driving while license suspended, third or subsequent offense. Bond: $6,500.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

Stephen Andrew Browne, 33, 100 block of Esplanade Street, Venice. Charge: possession of open containers of alcohol. Bond: $120.

Compiled by Anne Easker and Victoria Villanueva-Marquez

