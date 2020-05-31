The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Patrick Tony Lennon, 34, 20 block of Bunker Place, Rotonda West. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
Angela Nicole Jacobson, 24, 200 block of W. Virginia Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $5,000.
Orion Quest Doyen, 29, 2200 block of Abscott St., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.
Karen Sue Phillips, 57, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.
Jonathan Cardona, 36, of Miami. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.
Briar Rhett Bloomer, 19, 7300 block of Thomas St., Englewood. Charges: DUI, refusal to submit to testing and knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $5,000.
Michael David Tucker, 34, 100 block of Buckeye Ave. N.W., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Amanda Marie Gillick, 39, 200 block of Salem Ave. N.W., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Jason Keith Charles Bowles, 24, 200 block of Ravenna St., Nokomis. Charges: battery by touch or strike, child abuse without great bodily harm and resisting an officer with violence. Bond: $2,000.
Dennis Fitzpatrick, 44, 300 block of Parkdale Drive, Venice. Charge: battery on person 65 years of age or older. Bond: none.
Crystal Gale Sullivan, 31, 3800 block of Woodmere Park Blvd., Venice. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol of Venice reported the following arrest:
James Michael Travers, 35, 100 block of 8th St., Sarasota. Charge: hit and run, leave the scene of crash involving damage to property. Bond: $120.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Jeffery Dean Faircloth Jr., 38, 1100 block of N.W. Pine Chapel Drive, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of simple assault on employee of community or contract provider, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,740.
Bobby Joe Hall III, 29, 100 block of N. Hernando Ave., Arcadia. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: $500.
Jesse Lee Hernandez, 24, 6200 block of N.W. Cul de Sac Road, Arcadia. Charges: 14 counts of possession of photograph of sexual performance by a child and 14 counts of direct promotion of sexual performance by a child. Bond: $175,000.
Kwame Malik Jones, Jr., 26, 300 block of W. Palmetto Ave., Arcadia. Charge: home invasion with firearm or other deadly weapon. Bond: none.
Kevin William Musselman, 22, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: retail theft of $100 or less and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,000.
Charles Sandy Rivers, 63, 400 block of S. Citrus Ave., Arcadia. Charges: damage to property over $200 and under $1,000 and throwing deadly missile at or into an occupied vehicle. Bond: $8,000.
Anthony Deon Satchel, 23, 300 block of S. McKinley Ave, Arcadia. Charge: arrest on warrant. Bond: none.
− Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
