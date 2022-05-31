The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Kenneth Francis Mizell Jr., 52, 28100 block of Passadena Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: grand theft. Bond: none.
• Hivin Jafet Guifarro Garcia, 21, 3100 block of Port Charlotte Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: operating motor vehicle without valid license and two counts of resisting officer without violence. Bond: $6,000.
• Sterling Brandon Butler, 23, 21200 block of Alderson Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Nicholas David Ortiz, 30, 3700 block of Glendale Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $4,500.
• Ana Milagros Nunez Alvarez-Johnson, 35, 22100 block of Laramore Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.
• Juan Baez, 43, of Lehigh Acres. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving with license expired more than six months. Bond: $11,500.
• Brandon Alexander Douglas, 27, of Charlotte, North Carolina. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
• Jessica Steele, 43, address withheld. Charges: battery and fugitive from justice. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• William Joseph Anderson, 70, 2500 block of Trianna Street, North Port. Charges: DUI and three counts of DUI with damage to person or property of another. Bond: $2,000.
• Nicholas Robert Penny, 19, 1700 block of Winstan Avenue, Englewood. Charge: possession of marijuana more than 20 grams. Bond: $1,500.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
• Christopher Michael Phillips Sr., 49, 1500 block of NE Strickland Street, Arcadia. Charges: contempt of court and disorderly conduct. Bond: $2,120.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Ruben Rendon Morales, 38, 1000 block of Seventh Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
