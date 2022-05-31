The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Kenneth Francis Mizell Jr., 52, 28100 block of Passadena Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: grand theft. Bond: none.

• Hivin Jafet Guifarro Garcia, 21, 3100 block of Port Charlotte Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: operating motor vehicle without valid license and two counts of resisting officer without violence. Bond: $6,000.

• Sterling Brandon Butler, 23, 21200 block of Alderson Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

• Nicholas David Ortiz, 30, 3700 block of Glendale Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $4,500.

• Ana Milagros Nunez Alvarez-Johnson, 35, 22100 block of Laramore Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.

• Juan Baez, 43, of Lehigh Acres. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving with license expired more than six months. Bond: $11,500.

• Brandon Alexander Douglas, 27, of Charlotte, North Carolina. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.

• Jessica Steele, 43, address withheld. Charges: battery and fugitive from justice. Bond: none.


The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• William Joseph Anderson, 70, 2500 block of Trianna Street, North Port. Charges: DUI and three counts of DUI with damage to person or property of another. Bond: $2,000.

• Nicholas Robert Penny, 19, 1700 block of Winstan Avenue, Englewood. Charge: possession of marijuana more than 20 grams. Bond: $1,500.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

• Christopher Michael Phillips Sr., 49, 1500 block of NE Strickland Street, Arcadia. Charges: contempt of court and disorderly conduct. Bond: $2,120.

The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Ruben Rendon Morales, 38, 1000 block of Seventh Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.

— Compiled by Frank DiFiore

