The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
David Gomez-Posso, 20, 1100 block of Boundary Blvd., Rotonda West. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Linda Jo Garza, 73, 100 block of Rotonda Lake Circle, Rotonda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Amanda Ashley Kinsolving, 32, 30400 block of Cedar Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
John Anthony Finney, 34, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon. Bond: none.
Eric Todd Herrmann, 33, 500 block of E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Andrew Daphnis, 38, 25600 block of Aysen Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery and criminal mischief between $200 and $1,000 damage. Bond: none.
Dwayne Evans, 41, address withheld. Charges: grand theft of firearm and possession of firearm or ammunition by Florida convicted felon. Bond: none.
Dondre Shamar Williams, 30, 2100 bock of Clermont St., Port Charlotte. Charge: sexual battery victim under 12 years old. Bond: none.
Charles Lemont Burton, 47, 200 block of Dalton Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,500.
Scott Dale Williams, 24, 400 block of Kenwood Ave., Nokomis. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, driving while license revoked habitual offender, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,500.
William John Wood, 58, homeless of Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $12,500.
William Cris Mamalis, 55, homeless of Englewood. Charges: driving while license permanently revoked, DUI, and attaching registration license plate not assigned. Bond: none.
Matthew James Bean, 31, of Arcadia. Charges: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond: none.
Andrew Michael Taylor, 26, of Orlando. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Roman Melnichuk, 36, 4100 block of Grobe St., North Port. Charges: battery on a person 65 years or older, and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $2,000.
Michael Dean King, 41, 1600 block of Jagust Road, Road. North Port. Charges: two counts of out-of-county warrant. Bond: $2,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Ashley Ann Devine, 26, 3600 block of Sterling Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (fentanyl), possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (heroin), possession of drug equipment. Bond:$3,500.
Mark Joseph Powers Sr., 57, 100 block of Tampa Ave., Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Andrew William Mullen, 31, 100 block of Plaza Mayor, Venice. Charges: probation violation (original charge: DUI with damage) and contempt of court (original charges: threatening a law enforcement officer. Bond: $10,000.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Brianna Kwasnik
