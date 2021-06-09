The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
De'Andre Lashon Fagan, 31, of Tampa. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license. Bond: $8,500.
Gary Francis Kaferle, 56, 29200 block of S. Jones Loop Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: reckless driving, driving while license revoked, habitual offender; and off-bond revocations. Bond: none.
Jeffrey Lee Messenger, 58, 25800 block of Aysen Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,500.
Daniel Steven Miller, 29, 21000 block of Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license suspended, third offense. Bond: $5,000.
Geff Delcin, 38, 1200 block of Abner St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Suzanne Elaine Millett, 56, 200 block of N. Waterway Drive N.W., Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting officer without violence, driving while license suspended. Bond: $1,500.
Paul Philip Moreau, 52, 13200 block of Flaherty Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting officer without violence and a remand hold. Bond: $3,000.
Kevin Lee Peterson, 38, 2500 block of Starlite Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,500.
Dainis Poksans, 26, 3400 block of Elias Circle, North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Thomas Joseph Robinson, 68, 11200 block of Oceanspray Blvd., Englewood. Charges: DUI, DUI with property damage. Bond: $500.
Brandon Allen Ball, 35, 7400 block of Worthington Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI, 0.15% or higher with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $750.
Dana Ann Honeycutt, 42, 6400 block of Mayport St., Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Michael Shawn Smith, 18, 1500 block of Koltenborn Road, North Port. Charges: possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
Dawson Jacob Yee, 18, 5100 block of Greenwood Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
—Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
