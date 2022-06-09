The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Darrel Worden Sirline, 64, 19000 block of Cochran Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery against person 65 years or older. Bond: $3,500.
• Michael Eugene Lima, 35, 1200 block of Fairoaks Avenue, North Port. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $521.
• Gabriel Espinosa, 46, of Fort Lauderdale. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: none.
• Gabriel Wagoner, 41, 2600 block of Mogegan Road, Englewood. Charges: trafficking amphetamine over 14 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
• Frances At, 37, of Venice. Charges: trafficking amphetamine over 14 years, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $110,000.
• Lloyd B. Tillman, 40, of Tampa. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $500.
• Richard Albert Eaton, 60, of Cape Coral. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Jennifer Marie Schmidt, 46, 200 block of Marker Road, Rotonda West. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $320.
• David Patrick Drew, 27, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of pre-trial release. Bond: $10,000.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrests:
• Javier De Jesus Soler, 38, 1000 block of Nomad Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of cocaine, trafficking cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Joseph Matthew Lee, 39, 500 block of Ida Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Borivoj Boras Jekic, 48, 600 block of Yale Street, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Dustin Levi Maness, 28, 1800 block of NW Eucalyptus Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: two out-of-county warrants. Bond: none.
• Frantz Jean Good, 32, 3200 block of Crestwood Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license suspended or revoked and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $1,620.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Adrienne Marie Klein, 37, 5900 block of Pan American Boulevard, North Port. Charges: burglary and larceny. Bond: $1,620.
• Dominique Jordan, 22, 13000 block of Chiminiello Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: fleeing or eluding law enforcement, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and reckless driving. Bond: $2,120.
• Rose Marie Maloney, 49, 3000 block of Caring Way, Port Charlotte. Charge: obstruction of justice. Bond: none.
• Corey Allen Roberts, 42, 5100 block of Balmor Terrace, North Port. Charge: DUI with damage to the property or person of another. Bond: $500.
• Santiago Tojin Lux, 34, 6000 block of Slade Road, North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $350.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Lateapha Zaire McBurney, 30, 1100 block of SW Golden Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: possession of cocaine or other Schedule II drug with intent to sell and maintaining a public nuisance building for narcotics activity. Bond: $9,000.
• Bilan Teresia McMinns, 39, 200 block of Potter Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: possession of cocaine or other Schedule II drug with intent to sell and maintaining a public nuisance building for narcotics activity. Bond: $9,000.
— Compiled by Frank DiFiore
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.