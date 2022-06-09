The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Darrel Worden Sirline, 64, 19000 block of Cochran Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery against person 65 years or older. Bond: $3,500.

• Michael Eugene Lima, 35, 1200 block of Fairoaks Avenue, North Port. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $521.

• Gabriel Espinosa, 46, of Fort Lauderdale. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: none.

• Gabriel Wagoner, 41, 2600 block of Mogegan Road, Englewood. Charges: trafficking amphetamine over 14 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

• Frances At, 37, of Venice. Charges: trafficking amphetamine over 14 years, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $110,000.

• Lloyd B. Tillman, 40, of Tampa. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $500.

• Richard Albert Eaton, 60, of Cape Coral. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

• Jennifer Marie Schmidt, 46, 200 block of Marker Road, Rotonda West. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $320.

• David Patrick Drew, 27, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of pre-trial release. Bond: $10,000.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrests:

• Javier De Jesus Soler, 38, 1000 block of Nomad Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of cocaine, trafficking cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Joseph Matthew Lee, 39, 500 block of Ida Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.


The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Borivoj Boras Jekic, 48, 600 block of Yale Street, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

• Dustin Levi Maness, 28, 1800 block of NW Eucalyptus Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: two out-of-county warrants. Bond: none.

• Frantz Jean Good, 32, 3200 block of Crestwood Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license suspended or revoked and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $1,620. 

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Adrienne Marie Klein, 37, 5900 block of Pan American Boulevard, North Port. Charges: burglary and larceny. Bond: $1,620.

• Dominique Jordan, 22, 13000 block of Chiminiello Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: fleeing or eluding law enforcement, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and reckless driving. Bond: $2,120.

• Rose Marie Maloney, 49, 3000 block of Caring Way, Port Charlotte. Charge: obstruction of justice. Bond: none.

• Corey Allen Roberts, 42, 5100 block of Balmor Terrace, North Port. Charge: DUI with damage to the property or person of another. Bond: $500.

• Santiago Tojin Lux, 34, 6000 block of Slade Road, North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $350.

The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Lateapha Zaire McBurney, 30, 1100 block of SW Golden Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: possession of cocaine or other Schedule II drug with intent to sell and maintaining a public nuisance building for narcotics activity. Bond: $9,000.

• Bilan Teresia McMinns, 39, 200 block of Potter Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: possession of cocaine or other Schedule II drug with intent to sell and maintaining a public nuisance building for narcotics activity. Bond: $9,000.

— Compiled by Frank DiFiore

