The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Christy Ann Burress, 26, 700 block of Naranja Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

Kacee Lynne Henderson, 39, 700 block of Aqui Esta Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Armando Francisco Gomez Jr., 27, 4200 block of Mallee Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed, larceny petty theft, and grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: none.

Daniel James Peak, 30, 400 block of Dunn Drive NE, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Andrew Michael Taylor, 26, of Orlando. Charge: DUI. Bond: $750.

Efrain A. Diego, of Lehigh Acres. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Christopher Lee Perry, 52, 1900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Englewood. Charge: willfully abusing a child without causing great bodily harm. Bond: none.

Derek Joseph Ortel, 34, 100 block of Rodgers Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Christopher Aaron Datta, 28, 6200 block of Mayberry Avenue, North Port. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Sean Robert Golladay, 30, 100 block of Perry Lane, Englewood. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $2,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Roman Melnichuk, 36, 4100 block of Grobe Street, North Port. Charges: battery on a person 65 years or older, and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $2,000.

Michael Dean King, 41, 1600 block of Jagust Road, Road. North Port. Charges: two counts of out-of-county warrant. Bond: $2,000.

Rosemary Elizabeth Houmis, 25, 200 block of Manor Road, Venice. Charge: driving while license is suspended. Bond: $120.

Cody Michael Pixley, 32, 9000 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

Ashley Ann Devine, 26, 3600 block of Sterling Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (fentanyl), possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (heroin), possession of drug equipment. Bond:$3,500.

Mark Joseph Powers Sr., 57, 100 block of Tampa Avenue, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:

Andrew William Mullen, 31, 100 block of Plaza Mayor, Venice. Charges: probation violation (original charge: DUI with damage) and contempt of court (original charges: threatening a law enforcement officer. Bond: $10,000.

Aaron David Merwine, 27, 3900 block of Woodmere Park, Venice. Charges: possession of drug equipment, probation violation. Original charge: aggravated animal cruelty. Bond: $500.

Jolene Amber Ruelle, 32, 7400 block of Capital Heights Street, Englewood. Charge: out-of-county warrant, Charlotte County: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Christopher Jordan Waring, 23, 7100 block of Totem Avenue, North Port. Charges: DUI, DUI damage to property or person, DUI blood-alcohol level higher than 0.15% or higher with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $740.

Lane Michael Lewellyn, 26, 2800 block of Kennedy Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Compiled by Anne Easker and Brianna Kwasnik

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments