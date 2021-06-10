The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Roger Palmer, 41, 300 block of McKenzie St., Punta Gorda. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
Bartolo Roderico Oxlaj Itzep, 27, 400 block of Sharon Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Natika Shannal Johnson, 25, 100 block of Captola St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Tyler Alan Eastes, 19, 3400 block of Log Cabin Road, North Port. Charge: littering over 500 pounds commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: $5,000.
Shauna Karl Wibel, 30, of Louisville, Kentucky. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Clay Wolfgang Collini, 32, 1200 block of Flamingo Drive, Englewood. Charge: driving while license revoked, habitual offender. Bond: none.
Demetri Lucas Scott, 23, 1900 block of S.E. Tangelo Drive, Arcadia. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Amy Skinner Waters, 33, 300 block of N. Monroe Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Stephen Andrew Fogel, 48, 5500 block of S.W. Highway 17, Arcadia. Charges: trafficking in fentanyl, 4 grams or more; possession of a firearm, weapon or ammunition by a U.S. convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Marjorie Freda Lauture, 45, 1500 block of Rommel St., Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of probation. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
William Robert Burns, 18, 5100 block of Andris St., North Port. Charge: criminal mischief with $1,000 or more of damage. Bond: $1,500.
Abby Louise Cretu, 20, 3700 block of Rockman Ave., North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Tajuana Marie Devary, 40, 8700 block of La-Boca St., North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $1,500.
Stefan Tomic, 22, 4600 block of Caribou Ave., North Port. Charges: DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $620.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Christopher Lynn Jackson, 50, 2000 block of Placida Road, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
Christopher Paul Lester, 27, 20400 block of Albury St., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of probation violation. Bond: none.
Ruby Felicia Stackhouse, 51, 3100 block of California Terrace, North Port. Charge: domestic aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $1,500.
—Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
