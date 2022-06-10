The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Edward Francis Vigliotti, 59, 1500 block of Harbor Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: resisting officer without violence and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Ryan Christopher Carroll, 34, 4300 block of Jackson Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $1,500.
James Paul Smolin Jr., 38, 7400 block of Jennifer Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $312.
Carlos Ruben Rivera Chevalier, 62, 17900 block of Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Thomas Albert Janosik, 58, 18000 block of Petoskey Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and possession of marijuana less than 20 grams. Bond: none.
Patrick Nathan Fasig, 37, of Findlay, Ohio. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
Christian Jon Glover, 57, homeless of Englewood. Charge: trespassing. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
Tabitha Megan Maddeaux, 32, of West Park, Florida. Charges: smuggling contraband into county detention facility, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Aleksandr Pavlovich Burlya, 29, 1700 block of Yakutat Road, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Michael Edward Lindsay, 46, 23100 block of Hemenway Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: carrying concealed unlicensed firearm, possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance, destroying evidence, resisting officer without violence, and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $12,620.
Rose Marie Maloney, 49, 3000 block of Caring Way, North Port. Charge: obstruction of justice. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Wayne Michael Melervey, 40, 2800 block of Alling Terrace, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance and grand theft. Bond: $3,000.
Robert Eugene Reames III, 40, 100 block of Stratford Road, Englewood. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $1,000.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Alexander Guadalupe Caballero, 35, 2600 block of SW Highway 17, Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $10,000.
