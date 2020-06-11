The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Derek Joseph Ortel, 34, 100 block of Rodgers Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
Everette Henry Pollard, 18, 2200 block of Aaron St., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI and driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense. Bond: none.
Matthew Kyle Franklin, 30, 11900 block of Xavier Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Daniel Parabak, 64, 22100 block of Oneida Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Edward Charles Howarth, 56, 1400 block of Lullaby St., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $4,000.
Tyler William Mauger, 24, 9100 block of Cherry Drive, Englewood. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Joseph Alan Roberts, 28, of Anderson, Ind. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and DUI. Bond: $5,000.
Jody Lynn Howarth, 53, 100 block of Kings Drive, Rotonda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Rex Earl Sharrai, 62, 3500 block of Wisteria Place, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of cocaine. Bond: none.
Jessica Ellicya Thomas, 39, 1400 block of Mohawk Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
William Tracey McLean, 54, 4100 block of Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
Jason Edward Graham, 26, 27200 block of Whitman Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, resisting an officer without violence, failure to stop vehicle as ordered by law enforcement officer, and two counts of DUI damage to property or person of another. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Devenere Damon Wiggins, 21, 5800 block of Spearman Circle, North Port. Charge: probation violation: robbery no gun/deadly weapon. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Gregory Joseph Williamson, 37, 5200 block of Pinson Drive, North Port. Charge: unlawful possession of four or fewer identities. Bond: $500.
Rosemary Elizabeth Houmis, 25, 200 block of Manor Road, Venice. Charge: out-of-county warrant: Charlotte County: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Jacqueline Gertrude Francis, 54, 1800 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Brianna Kwasnik.
