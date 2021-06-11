The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Keith Michael Newman, 38, 400 block of Salvador Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none.

Casey Reynolds, 24, 26500 block of Rampart Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: grand theft property between $100 and $300 from dwelling, burglary of an occupied dwelling while unarmed. Bond: none.

Marjorie Freda Lauture, 45, 1500 block of Rommel St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: $1,500.

Steven Taylor Day, 58, 20500 block of Vanguard Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.

Michael Joseph Mellin Jr., 200 block of Cypress Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to report name or residence change, failure to comply with registration law. Bond: none.

Clayton Michael Lynch, 31, 2200 block of Easy St., Port Charlotte. Charge: criminal mischief to church, synagogue, mosque or religious article. Bond: $3,500.


Katherine Royal Prince, 48, 23400 block of Patera Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Block: $2,500.

Traiten Dubois Bibbs, 45, address withheld, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.

Richard Leon Tolbert, Jr., 30, Easley, South Carolina. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $433.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Jose Arellano Alvarado, 25, Sarasota. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, two counts of criminal mischief of $1,000 or more in damage, battery. Bond: $3,500.

Glorisha Lajasmine Hinson, 27, Sarasota. Charge: grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $1,500.

Compiled by Olivia Cameron

