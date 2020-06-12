The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Jody Lynn Howarth, 53, 100 block of Kings Drive, Rotonda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Ronald Eugene Midgett, 28, 1500 block of Lindsay Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Lanaija Raymon Nesmith, 21, 300 block of Fitzhugh Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and three charges of off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $1,500.
John Anthony Finney, 34, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $1,500.
Nicholas Michael Trout, 26, 15000 block of Sunkist Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Cristina Kemp, 52, 15000 block of Sunkist Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike, tampering with a witness. Bond: $5,000.
Jennette Coryn Souza, 62, 400 block of Fletcher Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Salvatore Antonio Pastore, 46, 21300 block of Meehan Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.
Charles Calmo-Alberto, 33, 700 block of 21300 block of West Tarpon Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.
Juan Guillermo Estrada Gonzalez, 68, 22200 block of Acosta Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.
Matthew Christopher Johnson, 39, 21500 block of Gladis Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,500.
Nicholas Wren Sargent, 22, 9300 block of Anita Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: criminal mischief and assault. Bond: none.
Marc Stefan Chase, 22, 6100 block of Hoffman St., North Port. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Yamilette Nicole Gandolff, 21, of Naples, Fla. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Gregory Williams, 55, 100 block of SW Watson Ave., Arcadia. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $500,000.
Paulus Cassidy Jones, 36, 2500 block of Cannolot Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: five charges of possession of a controlled substance without prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana under 20 grams.
Adam Richard Daniels, 20, of Cape Coral, Fla. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Dennis Lewis Adkins Jr., 49, 2600 block of Roxbury Circle, North Port. Charge: probation violation: petty theft. Bond: none.
Joshua Israel Barrett, 29, 2400 block of Parrot St., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, resisting an office without violence. Bond: $2,000.
— Compiled by Anna Bryson and Brianna Kwasnik.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.