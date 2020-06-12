The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Jody Lynn Howarth, 53, 100 block of Kings Drive, Rotonda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

Ronald Eugene Midgett, 28, 1500 block of Lindsay Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Lanaija Raymon Nesmith, 21, 300 block of Fitzhugh Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and three charges of off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $1,500.

John Anthony Finney, 34, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $1,500.

Nicholas Michael Trout, 26, 15000 block of Sunkist Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

Cristina Kemp, 52, 15000 block of Sunkist Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike, tampering with a witness. Bond: $5,000.

Jennette Coryn Souza, 62, 400 block of Fletcher Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Salvatore Antonio Pastore, 46, 21300 block of Meehan Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.

Charles Calmo-Alberto, 33, 700 block of 21300 block of West Tarpon Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.

Juan Guillermo Estrada Gonzalez, 68, 22200 block of Acosta Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.

Matthew Christopher Johnson, 39, 21500 block of Gladis Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,500.

Nicholas Wren Sargent, 22, 9300 block of Anita Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: criminal mischief and assault. Bond: none.

Marc Stefan Chase, 22, 6100 block of Hoffman St., North Port. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Yamilette Nicole Gandolff, 21, of Naples, Fla. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Gregory Williams, 55, 100 block of SW Watson Ave., Arcadia. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $500,000.

Paulus Cassidy Jones, 36, 2500 block of Cannolot Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: five charges of possession of a controlled substance without prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana under 20 grams.

Adam Richard Daniels, 20, of Cape Coral, Fla. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Dennis Lewis Adkins Jr., 49, 2600 block of Roxbury Circle, North Port. Charge: probation violation: petty theft. Bond: none. 

Joshua Israel Barrett, 29, 2400 block of Parrot St., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, resisting an office without violence. Bond: $2,000.

