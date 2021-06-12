The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Brian Keith Wolf, 52, 2800 block of Lee St., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

Christian Carlos Morales, Jr., 18, 23300 block of Avacado Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,500.

William Anthony Bentler, 51, 28500 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: out-of-state fugitive. Bond: none.

Arlina Jacklyn Michelle Romero, 38, 23400 block of Corinne Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.

Raymond Paul Carnes, III, 41, 2700 block of Starlite Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: petty theft and uttering altered bills, checks, drafts or notes. Bond: $6,000.

Rachel Catherine Fleming, 44, 300 block of Yorkshire St., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,500.

Andrew William Spargur, 35, 4200 block of Alibi Terrace, North Port. Charges: DUI, possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

Dooley Evan Pickering, 42, 4200 block of Kenvil Drive, North Port. Charges: nonsupport of dependents and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $5,000.


Santos Leonel Garcia Ramirez, 52, Lehigh Acres. Charge: driving without license-revoked. Bond: $5,000.

Susan Marie Wylie, 53, 2700 block of Ivy St., Englewood. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none. 

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Everett Rashaan Anthony, 46, 7400 block of Miniardi St., North Port. Charge: DUI with damage to property or person of another and driving while license suspended or revocation equivalent status. Bond: $620. 

Joseph Baker Davis, 47, 6100 block of Deming Ave., North Port. Charge: connect utility service without consent. Bond: none.

Richard Arnold Keefe, III, 31, Sarasota. Charges: burglary of a dwelling, structure or conveyance armed, grand theft of firearm and possession or weapon or ammo by convicted Florida felon. Bond: $61,000.

Melany Marie Wilson, 36, of Tallahassee. Charge: altering, destroying, concealing or removing record or document of physical evidence. Bond: $1,500. 

Compiled by Olivia Cameron

