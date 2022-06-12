The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Frank Anthony Pierce, 58, 26200 block of Costiane Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, expiration of registration over six months and off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $6,500.

Jessica Marie Simmons, 35, 1600 block of Yellow Pine Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI, refusal to submit to DUI testing and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $10,000.

Audrey Pascale Smith, 46, 5300 block of Chaney Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and DUI to property or person of another. Bond: $5,000.

Freddie Lee Fletcher III, 19, 20500 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge and an underlying charge. Bond: none.

Joshua Lee Green, 38, 13500 block of Martha Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: criminal mischief with property damage. Bond: none.

Melissa Genest, 47, homeless of Fort Myers. Charges: failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge and an underlying charge. Bond: none.

Tami Jo-Lynn Daniel, 41, 200 block of E. Wentworth St., Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $10,000.

Shane Allen Davis, 27, 11000 block of Kimberly Ave., Englewood. Charges: driving while license suspended and violation of probation. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Lester Benvides Lopez, 41, 300 block of Money Drive, Nokomis. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Samantha Ashley Lutz, 39, 4300 block of Avanti Circle, North Port. Charges: battery and criminal mischief with property damage. Bond: $16,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Juan Domingo DeLeon, 19, 4700 block of Chicopa St., North Port. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $120.


The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

John Michael Doherty, 29, 400 block of Auburn Lakes Circle, Venice. Charge: use of two-way communication device to commit a felony. Bond: $1,500.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:

Deborah Ann Sterling, 64, 200 block of Vestavia St., Venice. Charges: two counts of DUI with damage to property or person of another and DUI, 0.15 or higher with person under 18 years of age in the vehicle. Bond: $11,200.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Alexander Guadalupe Caballero, 35, 2600 block of S.W. Highway 17, Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

Shayvon Javon'Tae Hightower, 22, 1400 block of S.W. Holiday Street, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

James Allen Jenkins, 28, 1800 block of S.E. 1 Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Victoria Lynae Lindsey, 28, of Bradenton. Charges: trafficking cocaine and smuggle contraband into prison. Bond: $57,500.

Esteban Morales, 53, 2900 block of WoodPine Court, Sarasota. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of probation violation. Bond: none.

Jasmine Shaney Pew, 31, of Orange Park. Charges: trafficking cocaine, smuggle contraband into prison and possession of marijuana with intent to sell. Bond: $59,000.

Keith Jacob Ross, 37, 200 block of Province St., Arcadia. Charges: four counts of possession of a weapon or ammunition by a Florida convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $42,000.

—Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

