The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Nicole Rae Emerson, 31, 11100 block of Royal Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

Michael Shane France, 32, 6200 block of Safford St., Punta Gorda. Charges: arrest on two out of county warrants. Bond: none.

Debra Louise Matthews, 66, 15300 block of Mapletree Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $801.17

Paul Scott Kessinger, 45, 3800 block of Tripoli Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.

Joshua James Jenkins, 23, 14200 block of South Bend Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.

Derek Albert Shaffer, 37, 12700 block of Bacchus Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of a firearm, ammunition or weapon by U.S. convicted felon, possession of a harmful new legend drug without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $42,000.

Donald Garrett Nuzum, 58, 21300 block of Brinson Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Jeancarlo Ramirez, 21, 5200 block of Greenwood Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

Tinalavoris Antionettemarie Stewart, 38, of Fort Lauderdale. Charges: driving while license suspended. Bond: $5,000.

Brent Scott Kern, 37, 100 block of Annapolis Lane, Rotonda West. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle, armed burglary of a dwelling, structure or conveyance and grand theft of more than $5,000 and less than $10,000.

Hector Tello Vasquez, 37, 2000 block of Barksdale St., Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license suspended, attaching registration license plate not assigned, and off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.

Danny W. Phillips, 51, 1400 block of Kingsington St., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and battery on firefighter, officer or EMT. Charges: $7,500.

Montel De'Marqus Jackson, 24, 300 block of Ventia Ave., North Port. Charge: driving while license revoked, habitual offender. Bond: $5,000.

Leisa Marie Gall, 47, of Fort Myers. Charges: failure to appear on felony charges and two underlying charges. Bond: none.

James Edward Williams, 45, of Fort Myers. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.

Vaughn John Ewing, 56, 400 block of Sunset Drive, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.


The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests: 

James Robin Allaire, 56, 6200 block of Pennell St., Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and contempt of court. Bond: $7,000.

Samantha Jo Ann Everett, 31, 300 block of N. Havana Drive, Venice. Charges: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Robert Shaun Tinsley, 42, 1100 block of Jamaica Road Venice. Charges: larceny, use of antishoplifting control device and petty theft. Bond: $2,000.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Amberrose Arner, 31, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $500.

Saul Thomas Bernadac, 33, 1400 block of Ohio St., Arcadia. Charges: three counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.

Luciano Antonio Cruz-Rodriguez, 22, 5000 block of S.E. Brownwood Road, Arcadia. Charge: lewd, lascivious behavior involving a victim age 12 to 16. Bond: none.

Rusty Shane Fail, 33, 2700 block of Joshua Estates, Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Leodegairo Mejia Gutierrez, 27, 80 block of Park Place, Arcadia. Charges: battery by touch or strike, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation. Bond: none.

Marcie Marie Harris, 51, 4400 block of N.W. Highway 72, Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Calvin Deshawn Jones, 22, 13600 block of S.E. Highway 70, Arcadia. Charge: prevent, hinder firefighter or equipment. Bond: $1,500.

Xavier Thomas McCroy, 18, 3400 block of S.W. Fruitville, Arcadia. Charges: six counts of unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, armed burglary of a dwelling, structure or conveyance, grand theft of a firearm, and six counts of petty theft. Bond: $9,600.

Tyronda Shimia Shine, 41, 100 block of S. Volusia Ave., Arcadia. Charges: driving while license suspended, habitual offender; attempt to flee or elude law enforcement officer; fraud; larceny; exploitation of elderly person; and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.

David Lee Snyder, Jr., 28, 1300 block of S.E. Apple Drive, Arcadia. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, battery by touch or strike, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $17,000.

Amanda Ester Zuniga, 31, 1600 block of 3rd Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

