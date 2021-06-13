The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Nicole Rae Emerson, 31, 11100 block of Royal Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Michael Shane France, 32, 6200 block of Safford St., Punta Gorda. Charges: arrest on two out of county warrants. Bond: none.
Debra Louise Matthews, 66, 15300 block of Mapletree Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $801.17
Paul Scott Kessinger, 45, 3800 block of Tripoli Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.
Joshua James Jenkins, 23, 14200 block of South Bend Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.
Derek Albert Shaffer, 37, 12700 block of Bacchus Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of a firearm, ammunition or weapon by U.S. convicted felon, possession of a harmful new legend drug without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $42,000.
Donald Garrett Nuzum, 58, 21300 block of Brinson Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Jeancarlo Ramirez, 21, 5200 block of Greenwood Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Tinalavoris Antionettemarie Stewart, 38, of Fort Lauderdale. Charges: driving while license suspended. Bond: $5,000.
Brent Scott Kern, 37, 100 block of Annapolis Lane, Rotonda West. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle, armed burglary of a dwelling, structure or conveyance and grand theft of more than $5,000 and less than $10,000.
Hector Tello Vasquez, 37, 2000 block of Barksdale St., Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license suspended, attaching registration license plate not assigned, and off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
Danny W. Phillips, 51, 1400 block of Kingsington St., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and battery on firefighter, officer or EMT. Charges: $7,500.
Montel De'Marqus Jackson, 24, 300 block of Ventia Ave., North Port. Charge: driving while license revoked, habitual offender. Bond: $5,000.
Leisa Marie Gall, 47, of Fort Myers. Charges: failure to appear on felony charges and two underlying charges. Bond: none.
James Edward Williams, 45, of Fort Myers. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.
Vaughn John Ewing, 56, 400 block of Sunset Drive, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
James Robin Allaire, 56, 6200 block of Pennell St., Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and contempt of court. Bond: $7,000.
Samantha Jo Ann Everett, 31, 300 block of N. Havana Drive, Venice. Charges: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Robert Shaun Tinsley, 42, 1100 block of Jamaica Road Venice. Charges: larceny, use of antishoplifting control device and petty theft. Bond: $2,000.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Amberrose Arner, 31, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $500.
Saul Thomas Bernadac, 33, 1400 block of Ohio St., Arcadia. Charges: three counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
Luciano Antonio Cruz-Rodriguez, 22, 5000 block of S.E. Brownwood Road, Arcadia. Charge: lewd, lascivious behavior involving a victim age 12 to 16. Bond: none.
Rusty Shane Fail, 33, 2700 block of Joshua Estates, Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Leodegairo Mejia Gutierrez, 27, 80 block of Park Place, Arcadia. Charges: battery by touch or strike, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation. Bond: none.
Marcie Marie Harris, 51, 4400 block of N.W. Highway 72, Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Calvin Deshawn Jones, 22, 13600 block of S.E. Highway 70, Arcadia. Charge: prevent, hinder firefighter or equipment. Bond: $1,500.
Xavier Thomas McCroy, 18, 3400 block of S.W. Fruitville, Arcadia. Charges: six counts of unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, armed burglary of a dwelling, structure or conveyance, grand theft of a firearm, and six counts of petty theft. Bond: $9,600.
Tyronda Shimia Shine, 41, 100 block of S. Volusia Ave., Arcadia. Charges: driving while license suspended, habitual offender; attempt to flee or elude law enforcement officer; fraud; larceny; exploitation of elderly person; and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.
David Lee Snyder, Jr., 28, 1300 block of S.E. Apple Drive, Arcadia. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, battery by touch or strike, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $17,000.
Amanda Ester Zuniga, 31, 1600 block of 3rd Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
—Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.