The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Ernesto Bladimir Landaverde, 52, of St. Petersburg. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $500.

Alicia Marie Taylor, 30, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.

Matthew Thomas Buckels, 37, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $500.

Christine Ann Miller, 42, 23100 block of McBernie Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license revoked. Bond: $10,000.

Daniel Stephen Schiller, 29, 900 block of Tropical Circle NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license revoked. none.

Justin Edward Parker, 37, 700 block of Mirado Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $5,500.

Thomas Howard Hamilton, 44, of Orlando. Charges: grand theft and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Bond: $7,000.

Christopher John Evrard, 49, of Fort Myers. Charge: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $5,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:


Anthony Lee Chelnokov, 24, unknown block of Trionfo Avenue, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and trespassing. Bond: $2,500.

Yanni Tony Shkarovskiy Jr., 26, of Portland, Oregon. Charges: possession of cocaine and DUI with blood alcohol content of 0.15 percent or greater. Bond: $1,620.

Marc Anthony Waddell, 55, 2300 block of Oracle Lane, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Tyler Joseph Triglia, 28, unknown block of Elm Street, Englewood. Charges: grand theft and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,000.

The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:

Rashad McBath, 21, 1200 block of Hibiscus Drive, Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $2,000.

Rayshawn Tiakieym Stroman, 25, 1400 block of East Gibson Street, Arcadia. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $1,500.

—Compiled by Frank DiFiore

