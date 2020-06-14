The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Debra Lynn Carbone, 48, 100 block of Peace Island Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: grand theft of property more than $750 but less than $5,000, convicted felon fails to register, false ID given to law enforcement officer and child neglect without bodily harm. Bond: $36,000.
Esmeralda Picazo Hinojosa, 45, 29400 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $5,000.
Raymond Jiminez, 48, 1200 block of Slash Pine Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon and violation of probation. Bond: $66,000.
Valentia Hughes, 43, 15100 block of Lyneburg Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: aggravated battery where person uses deadly weapon and two counts of battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $11,500.
Ashley Ann Hoffman, 35, 19500 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Barbara G. Konestabo, 69, of Lakewood, Ohio. Charges: DUI and DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: $2,000.
Barry Jimmy Forbes, 30, of Fort Myers. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $5,000.
Suzanne Ann Contini, 66, 12000 block of Helios Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $7,500.
Darcy Ann Neff, 30, 10400 block of Waterford Ave., Englewood. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.
Anthony John Watts, 28, 80 block of Elm St., Englewood. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Brian Lambert McCarthy, 46, 400 block of Mount Vernon Drive, Venice. Charges: domestic battery by touch or strike and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $25,500.
Taylor Linnea Parker, 28, 50 block of Warren Ave., Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Jeffrey Jay Swaim, 62, 1700 block Shoals Court, Venice. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.
Elijah James Bell, 21, of Thonotosassa, FL. Charges: robbery without weapon or firearm and grand theft. Bond: $1,500.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Leila Lynn Brown, 22, 1300 block of Arrow St., Port Charlotte. Charges: destruction or tampering with evidence, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, resisting officer without violence and false identification given to law enforcement officer. Bond: $4,500.
Corey Jermaine Jackson, 37, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of a weapon or firearm by a Florida convicted felon and improper exhibit of firearm or dangerous weapon. Bond: $17,500.
Richard Dale Lowe, Jr., 40, 1000 block of S.E. 5th Ave., Arcadia. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, destruction or tampering with evidence, two counts of possession or use of drug paraphernalia, resisting officer without violence, operate motor vehicle without a license and violation of probation. Bond: $6,120.
Phillip Morris McBurney, 31,1100 block of S.W. Golden Ave., Arcadia. Charges: attempt to traffic amphetamine, attempt to sell cocaine, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, two counts of resisting officer without violence, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $93,000.
Justin Christopher Smith, 21, 2900 block of N.E. Tilstra Ave., Arcadia. Charges: six counts of arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $74,000.
Trevor Allen Spiller, 21, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $120.
−Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.