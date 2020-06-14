The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Debra Lynn Carbone, 48, 100 block of Peace Island Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: grand theft of property more than $750 but less than $5,000, convicted felon fails to register, false ID given to law enforcement officer and child neglect without bodily harm. Bond: $36,000.

Esmeralda Picazo Hinojosa, 45, 29400 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $5,000.

Raymond Jiminez, 48, 1200 block of Slash Pine Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon and violation of probation. Bond: $66,000.

Valentia Hughes, 43, 15100 block of Lyneburg Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: aggravated battery where person uses deadly weapon and two counts of battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $11,500.

Ashley Ann Hoffman, 35, 19500 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

Barbara G. Konestabo, 69, of Lakewood, Ohio. Charges: DUI and DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: $2,000.

Barry Jimmy Forbes, 30, of Fort Myers. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $5,000.

Suzanne Ann Contini, 66, 12000 block of Helios Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $7,500.

Darcy Ann Neff, 30, 10400 block of Waterford Ave., Englewood. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.

Anthony John Watts, 28, 80 block of Elm St., Englewood. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Brian Lambert McCarthy, 46, 400 block of Mount Vernon Drive, Venice. Charges: domestic battery by touch or strike and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $25,500.

Taylor Linnea Parker, 28, 50 block of Warren Ave., Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

Jeffrey Jay Swaim, 62, 1700 block Shoals Court, Venice. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.

Elijah James Bell, 21, of Thonotosassa, FL. Charges: robbery without weapon or firearm and grand theft. Bond: $1,500.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Leila Lynn Brown, 22, 1300 block of Arrow St., Port Charlotte. Charges: destruction or tampering with evidence, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, resisting officer without violence and false identification given to law enforcement officer. Bond: $4,500.

Corey Jermaine Jackson, 37, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of a weapon or firearm by a Florida convicted felon and improper exhibit of firearm or dangerous weapon. Bond: $17,500.

Richard Dale Lowe, Jr., 40, 1000 block of S.E. 5th Ave., Arcadia. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, destruction or tampering with evidence, two counts of possession or use of drug paraphernalia, resisting officer without violence, operate motor vehicle without a license and violation of probation. Bond: $6,120.

Phillip Morris McBurney, 31,1100 block of S.W. Golden Ave., Arcadia. Charges: attempt to traffic amphetamine, attempt to sell cocaine, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, two counts of resisting officer without violence, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $93,000.

Justin Christopher Smith, 21, 2900 block of N.E. Tilstra Ave., Arcadia. Charges: six counts of arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $74,000.

Trevor Allen Spiller, 21, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $120.

−Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

