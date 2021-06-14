The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests: 

Alicia Marie Taylor, 29, 1000 block of Robinhood Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Daniel Paul Rogers, 48, 1200 block of Ramsdel St., Port Charlotte. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, criminal mischief under $200, and petty theft. Bond: $16,000.

James Matthew Collum, 39, 2100 block of Oriole Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: larceny. Bond: none.

Joseph Drasutis, 30, 1600 block of Hyssap Loop, North Port. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and possession of a harmful new legend drug without a prescription. Bond: $11,000.

Gennadi Emanual Eloi, 32, of Lehigh Acres. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

Huey Roscoe Bethea, Jr., 36, of Evergreen, North Carolina. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, knowingly driving while licenses suspended or revoked, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,500.


Mark Edward Malone, 46, 10300 block of Euston Ave., Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.

Michael Douglas Shay, 48, 2800 block of N. Beach Road, Englewood. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

Alfonso Manganelli IV, 31, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

Mariah Haley Davis, 30, 1000 block of N.W. Eucalyptus Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Adam Brent Curry, 49, 400 block of South Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $2,000.

