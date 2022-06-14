The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Johnny Isaac Hayes, 41, 2500 block of Luther Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: criminal mischief. Bond: $1,000.

Tracy Ann Black, 50, 2600 block of Bal Harbor Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

William Michael Orosz Jr., 57, 15400 block of Mapletree Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: burglary and grand theft. Bond: none.

Andrew Frank Seedarnee, 46, 3300 block of Loveland Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery against person aged 65 years or older. Bond: $3,500.

Chris Dee Burgess, 68, 2500 block of Aaron Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $3,000.

Frank Dominick Crea III, 62, 7600 block of Ratan Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and driving while license suspended. Bond: $7,500.

Brock Anthony Mazal, 34, 17400 block of Waco Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Lawrence Joseph McDermott Jr., 29, of Cape Coral. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $10,000.

Luis F. Raudales Martinez, 30, of Bradenton. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.


The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:

Eleuterio Gonzalez Duarte, 34, of Gibsonton, Florida. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Laurie Jean Cimmino, 65, 15400 block of McComb Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $500.

Timothy Michael Simon, 35, 3200 block of Trentwood Lane, North Port. Charge: battery against person aged 65 years or older. Bond: $2,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

Juan Alberto Zubiaga, 23, 4700 block of Chamberland Boulevard, North Port. Charges: two counts of resisting officer without violence. Bond: $1,000.

The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:

Justin Lelon Murphy, 27, of Wauchula, Florida. Charges: petit theft and trespassing. Bond: $620.

—Compiled by Frank DiFiore

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments