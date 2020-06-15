The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Suzanne Ann Contini, 66, 12000 block of Helios Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $7,500.

Darcy Ann Neff, 30, 10400 block of Waterford Avenue, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.

Anthony John Watts, 28, 80 block of Elm Street, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Joshua Israel Barrett, 29, 2400 block of Parrot Street, North Port. Charges: two Charlotte County warrants for failure to appear and driving without vehicle registration. Bond: $5,000.

Joseph Daniel Frantz, 26, 1300 block of Yacht Club Drive, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (original charge: violation of an injunction for protection of domestic violence). Bond: none.

Timothy A. Logsdon, 29, 300 block of Ortiz Boulevard, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Brian Lambert McCarthy, 46, 400 block of Mount Vernon Drive, Venice. Charges: battery and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $25,500.

Robert Keith Cruz, 31, 1900 block of Forked Creek Road, Englewood. Charge: driving while license is suspended. Bond: $120.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:

Brandon Alexander Anderson, 27, homeless, of Venice. Charges: two counts of assault on officer, and trespassing. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Camille Ann Kasten, 41, 2600 block of Running Oak Court, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Compiled by Anne Easker and Brianna Kwasnik

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments