The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Thomas John Scallon, 62 of Tampa. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of harmful new legend drug without prescription. Bond: $3,500.
Kaila Jo Wieland, 27, 7200 block of Sweden Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: violation of probation or community control, knowingly driving while license suspended. Bond: none.
David Charles Farley, 63, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: exposure of sexual organs. Bond: none.
Stephanie Marie Johnson, 53, 5500 block of Papaya Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana-not more than 20 grams. Bond: $2,000.
Christopher Michael Wilson, 40, 9200 block of Boots St., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana-not more than 20 grams, possession of harmful new legend drug without prescription and driving without license revoked-habitual offender. Bond: $5,000.
Dania Bernet, 33, 500 block of East Ann St., Punta Gorda. Charges: violation of probation or community control, petty theft 3rd subsequent offense. Bond: $5,000.
Noah Scott Michael, 22, 500 block of Clearview Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and DUI with property damage. Bond: $2,000.
Raymond Paul III Carnes, 41, 2700 block of Starlite Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: off-bond forfeiture, possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon. Bond: $5,000.
Deborah Barbara Shea, 49, 1400 block of Kennesaw St., Port Charlotte. Charges: trespass. Bond: $500.
Steven Anthony Hrabak, 51, 17000 of Smith Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting officer without violence, violation of pretrial release for domestic violence. Bond: $3,000.
Melinda Ann Kaleel, 41, of Pembroke Pines. Charges: possession of controlled substance without prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
Nicholas George Greer, 39, 2700 block of Allsup Terrace, North Port. Charges: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.
William James Robinson, 40, 8000 block of Ebson Drive, North Fort Myers. Charges: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Ernesto Santos-Hernandez, 43, 700 block of Gilmore Ave., Lakeland. Charges: driving with license expired more than 6 months. Bond: $1,000.
Ambrosio Delacruz, 42, 1700 block of 4th Ave., Arcadia. Charges: Operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Normand Allen Carey, 50, 4900 block of Germany Ave., North Port. Charges: Misuse of 911 emergency system. Bond: $500.
Garry Garrnett Hendrix, 47, 1600 block of 23rd St., Sarasota. Charges: Aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Tyre Jameslee Cook, 30, 1000 block of Ohana Way, North Port. Charges: Battery. Bond: $2,500.
—Compiled by Deborah Wilber
