The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Whitney Lee Alley, 46, of Sarasota. Charge: providing an unnecessary controlled substance or script misrepresentation. Bond: $5,000.
• Richard Joseph Nicklyn, 79, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
• Stephen Thomas Sharpe Jr., 34, 12900 block of Foresman Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery and corruption by threat against public servant. Bond: none.
• Denisz Nagy, 24, 8600 block of Culbera Avenue, North Port. Charge: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $6,000.
• Brandon Marquis Florence, 37, of Fort Myers. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Yanisa Tatianna Martinez, 23, of Fort Lauderdale. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
• Joshua William Kelley, 37, 7400 block of Ashtabula Street, Englewood. Charges: petit theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,500.
• April Marie Johnson, 50, of Cape Coral. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
• Reppard Lynn Little, 50, 1100 block of SW Mildred Street, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $8,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Robert William Truenski, 62, 5700 block of Sabal Trace Drive, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $20,000.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
