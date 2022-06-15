The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Whitney Lee Alley, 46, of Sarasota. Charge: providing an unnecessary controlled substance or script misrepresentation. Bond: $5,000.

• Richard Joseph Nicklyn, 79, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.

• Stephen Thomas Sharpe Jr., 34, 12900 block of Foresman Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery and corruption by threat against public servant. Bond: none.

• Denisz Nagy, 24, 8600 block of Culbera Avenue, North Port. Charge: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $6,000.

• Brandon Marquis Florence, 37, of Fort Myers. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: none.

• Yanisa Tatianna Martinez, 23, of Fort Lauderdale. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.

• Joshua William Kelley, 37, 7400 block of Ashtabula Street, Englewood. Charges: petit theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,500.


• April Marie Johnson, 50, of Cape Coral. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

• Reppard Lynn Little, 50, 1100 block of SW Mildred Street, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $8,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Robert William Truenski, 62, 5700 block of Sabal Trace Drive, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $20,000.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

• Hannah Mckenzie Robertson, 20, 5100 block of NW Dale Road, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

—Compiled by Frank DiFiore

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments