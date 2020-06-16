The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Juan Antonio Ortiz Tablada, 50, of San Antonio. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: none.
Christian Collins Taylor, 26, 700 block of Hazel St., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,500.
Jessica Leigh Brown, 30, 4400 block of Altavista Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,500.
Mariah Michelle Massad, 23, 2800 block of Suncoast Lakes Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: four counts of possession of cocaine, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, three counts of selling cocaine, delivering cocaine, and four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Dalya Lee Van Fleet, 31, 300 block of Ambler St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,500.
Edward Grant Dahl, 55, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
Armando Francisco Gomez Jr., 27, 4200 block of Mallee St., Port Charlotte. Charges: four counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $19,000.
Charles Roscoe Yawn, 26, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear and three underlying charges. Bond: none.
Gage Michael Baldwin, 23, 23000 block of McNaulty Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: three counts possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts possession of cocaine, and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: none.
Anel Angel Estremera, 33, 300 block of Rio De Janeiro Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: violation of probation, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Jerome Malachi Louis, 30, 3400 block of Maple Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
William Joseph Whidden, 49, 21000 block of Indiana Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession with intent to sell methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
Douglas Rafael Espinosa Lopez, 22, of Lehigh Acres. Charge: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: $1,000.
Joseph Benedict Betley, 52, of Cape Coral. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Matthew Glenn Parker, 33, of Brandon. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Kyle Patrick Kinkin, 22, of Murfreesboro, Tenn. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
— Compiled by Anne Easker
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.