The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Travis James Spittler, 39, 5300 block of Shell Mound Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.

Thomas Anthony Pennella, 74, 1000 block of Sea Crest Drive NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: grand theft and engaging in contracting business without certification. Bond: $10,000.

Eric Richard Rains, 23, 800 block of Michigan Avenue, Englewood. Charges: presenting false ID to law enforcement, felony failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.

Todd Davis Armstrong, 55, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Caitline Ann Prestano, 35, of Cape Coral. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: $1,500.

Juan Carlos Cobos-Lopez, 33, 1000 block of Jefferson Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.

Wilberth Antonio Cruz Rodriguez, 25, 1300 block of SW Rosebud Lane, Arcadia. Charges: burglary, grand theft, criminal mischief, possession of burglary tools, and trespassing. Bond: $22,500.

Jonathan Torres Santiago, 35, 1300 block of SW Rosebud Lane, Arcadia. Charges: burglary, grand theft, criminal mischief, possession of burglary tools, and trespassing. Bond: none.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Kortney Lea Aud, 36, 27100 block of Ann Arbor Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Nodin A. Barnes, 21, 3200 block of Sikeston Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Milan Michael Krstec, 55, 8800 block of Alam Avenue, North Port. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $500.


Guilbert Moise, 19, 6000 block of Mayberry Avenue, North Port. Charges: contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of alcohol by person under 21, and permitting an unlicensed minor to drive. Bond: $740.

Christopher Paul Walters, 41, 2300 block of Floribanna Street, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Christian Allan Penkert, 53, 300 block of West Wentworth Street, Englewood. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.

Tawney Shae Bronson Postal, 31, 800 block of Egret Street, Englewood. Charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $1,500.

Joseph Ralph Rose, 65, 500 block of West Perry Street, Englewood. Charges: delivery of methamphetamine, distribution of cocaine, possession of a synthetic narcotic with intent to sell, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $24,500.

Louis Salvatore Tuzzio III, 31, 4300 block of Avanti Circle, North Port. Charges: battery and criminal mischief. Bond: $16,500.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Isaac Gonzalez, 19, 1200 block of Fourth Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Clarence Marshall Reaves, 39, 1100 block of SW Golden Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $2,000.

Justin Matthew Rettel, 36, 1200 block of SE Mills Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: possession of marijuana or other Schedule I drug with intent to sell and possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.

The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:

Quameer Jamal Hinson, 22, 100 block of Ridgewood Drive, Arcadia. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.

—Compiled by Frank DiFiore

