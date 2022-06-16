The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Travis James Spittler, 39, 5300 block of Shell Mound Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.
Thomas Anthony Pennella, 74, 1000 block of Sea Crest Drive NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: grand theft and engaging in contracting business without certification. Bond: $10,000.
Eric Richard Rains, 23, 800 block of Michigan Avenue, Englewood. Charges: presenting false ID to law enforcement, felony failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
Todd Davis Armstrong, 55, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Caitline Ann Prestano, 35, of Cape Coral. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: $1,500.
Juan Carlos Cobos-Lopez, 33, 1000 block of Jefferson Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
Wilberth Antonio Cruz Rodriguez, 25, 1300 block of SW Rosebud Lane, Arcadia. Charges: burglary, grand theft, criminal mischief, possession of burglary tools, and trespassing. Bond: $22,500.
Jonathan Torres Santiago, 35, 1300 block of SW Rosebud Lane, Arcadia. Charges: burglary, grand theft, criminal mischief, possession of burglary tools, and trespassing. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Kortney Lea Aud, 36, 27100 block of Ann Arbor Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Nodin A. Barnes, 21, 3200 block of Sikeston Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Milan Michael Krstec, 55, 8800 block of Alam Avenue, North Port. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $500.
Guilbert Moise, 19, 6000 block of Mayberry Avenue, North Port. Charges: contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of alcohol by person under 21, and permitting an unlicensed minor to drive. Bond: $740.
Christopher Paul Walters, 41, 2300 block of Floribanna Street, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Christian Allan Penkert, 53, 300 block of West Wentworth Street, Englewood. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
Tawney Shae Bronson Postal, 31, 800 block of Egret Street, Englewood. Charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $1,500.
Joseph Ralph Rose, 65, 500 block of West Perry Street, Englewood. Charges: delivery of methamphetamine, distribution of cocaine, possession of a synthetic narcotic with intent to sell, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $24,500.
Louis Salvatore Tuzzio III, 31, 4300 block of Avanti Circle, North Port. Charges: battery and criminal mischief. Bond: $16,500.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Isaac Gonzalez, 19, 1200 block of Fourth Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Clarence Marshall Reaves, 39, 1100 block of SW Golden Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $2,000.
Justin Matthew Rettel, 36, 1200 block of SE Mills Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: possession of marijuana or other Schedule I drug with intent to sell and possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
Quameer Jamal Hinson, 22, 100 block of Ridgewood Drive, Arcadia. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.