The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Christopher Michael Heitz, 47, of Westchester, Ill. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $6,666.
Anel Angel Estremera, 33, 300 block of Rio De Janeiro Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: violation of probation, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Jonathan Arthur Dick, 45, 200 block of Marlin Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Teddy Joel Marshall, 24, 6600 block of Orange Blossom Lane, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Margo Lenice Dunn, 44, 5500 block of Papaya Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of synthetic narcotic schedule I or II with intent to sell, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Mikaila Ruth Ivy McGinnis, 21, 5500 block of Papaya Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Heather Ann Kennedy, 41, 700 block of Narranja St., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Jerome Malachi Louis, 30, 3400 block of Maple Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
William Joseph Whidden, 49, 21000 block of Indiana Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession with intent to sell methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
Melinda Ann Walter, 59, 20200 block of Lorette Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Daniel David O'Brien, 39, 1400 block of Kennesaw St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
E'jai Gemie Ernestene O'Brien, 23, 1400 block of Kenesaw St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Cynthia Madden, 51, 23200 block of Kim Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
David Thomas Dion, 36, of Oviedo, Fla. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Douglas Rafael Espinosa Lopez, 22, of Lehigh Acres. Charge: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: $1,000.
Joseph Benedict Betley, 52, of Cape Coral. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Matthew Glenn Parker, 33, of Brandon. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
Ana Caroline Eger, 31, 15100 block of Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery on person 65 years or older and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none.'
James Scott Pessolano, 47, 4500 block of Luther Ave., North Port. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Kyle Patrick Kinkin, 22, of Murfreesboro, Tenn. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
John McKinley East, 42, of Villa Rica, Georgia. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
— Compiled by Anne Easker
