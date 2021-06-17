Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Fred Allen Overholt, 53, 4000 block of Palau Drive, Sarasota. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: $10,120.
Billie Corinne Moyers, 52, 1500 block of Harbor Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Heather Maree Sanders, 35, 1100 block of Carnado Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and introduction of contraband into county detention facility. Bond: none.
Iosif Zinovyevich Bandorovskiy, 34 of Portland, Ore. Charge: knowingly driving while license is suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
Gina Cheyenne Marie Cooper, 28, 11000 block of Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and grand theft of a motor vehicle. Bond: $5,000.
Teresa Marie Tenbrink, 53, 19000 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: failing to register as a convicted felon. Bond: none.
David Oscar Butler Jr., 50, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and introduction of contraband into a county detention facility. Bond: $17,500.
Taylor Nicole Fairfax, 26, 3200 block of Sesame St., North Port. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,500.
Jessica Leigh Umphries, 39, 100 block of Torch Terrace, North Fort Meyers. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,500.
Alexis Taylor Hamel, 22, of Lynn Haven, Fla. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana-not more than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $6,000.
Takara Lashay Harris, 31, of Fort Myers. Charges: possession of marijuana-with intent to sell, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $8,500.
Rusty Shane Fail, 33, of Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Danielle Frances Humphrey, 48, of Arcadia. Charges: grand theft of firearm and giving false information to law enforcement during an investigation. Bond: none.
North Port Police reported the following arrests:
Edward Robert Byrnes, 64, 6000 block of Merrill St., North Port. Charges: probation violation, petty theft 2nd degree and petty theft (3rd conviction). Bond: $500.
Anthony Rocco Torres, 35, 8100 block of Agress Ave., North Port. Charges: driving while license is suspended or revoked. Bond: $500.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Daniel Ross Ford, 35, 2300 block of Starlite Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: contempt of court-resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none.
—Compiled by Deborah Wilber
